166 Apartments for rent in Mission Bay, San Francisco, CA

mission bay
49 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,074
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,939
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,372
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
76 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,009
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,363
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
39 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,055
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,606
1130 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
36 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,575
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
25 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
26 Units Available
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,239
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,101
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
6 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,153
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,238
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
3 Units Available
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,110
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1420 sqft
Waterfront community within walking distance to shops and dining, and near public transportation and major highways. Apartments have modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Green, pet-friendly community has a gym, bike storage and internet access.
1 Unit Available
207 King Street
207 King Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 207 King Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
718 Long Bridge St Apt 320
718 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,895
$7895 / 3br - 1889ft2 - Arden Stunning 3br + Den, 3 Bath (SOMA / south beach) Arden, unique floorplan, approx. 1889 sqft 3 bedrooms + Den, 3 full bathroom with beautiful Creek and park view.
1 Unit Available
738 Long Bridge
738 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1210 sqft
Come experience one of San Francisco's premier high-rise buildings. The Arden is a secure, full service building with premium features and amenities, including a full time front-desk lobby staff.
1 Unit Available
330 Mission Bay Boulevard North
330 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,490
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 330 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1000 3rd #1305
1000 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1198 sqft
Watch Video Tour: https://youtu.be/jSeFBDTjrH8ONE Mission Bay spacious corner 2Br 2Ba + a large den with stunning Creek views on high floors. This is a unique floor plan with open living room and huge windows on all walls.
1 Unit Available
250 King Street - 370
250 King Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One large bedroom with a walk-in closet washer/dryer in unit Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops Rent includes water an trash Tenant pays for electricity and any cable and internet, the building is Webpass wired One Compact size parking
1 Unit Available
260 King Street
260 King Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 260 King Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
480 North Mission Bay Boulevard
480 Mission Bay Blvd N, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,300
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom condo in Mission Bay with view of the park. The Madrone is a full service building wiht 5 star amenities.
1 Unit Available
255 Berry Street
255 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 255 Berry Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
708 Long Bridge Street
708 Long Bridge St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,400
955 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Two bedroom condo at Arden in Mission Bay. Great bay, city and park view. Hardwood floor in living and dining area. The Arden is a full service building with 5 star amenities.
1 Unit Available
300 Berry Street #1008
300 Berry St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1027 sqft
300 Berry Street #1008 Available 09/01/20 EPIC REA/AzariPM– 2BD / 2BA Condo with Stunning Bay View in Soma/Mission Bay in desirable Arterra - * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso., Inc.
1 Unit Available
325 China Basin #416
325 China Basin Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,595
1850 sqft
A stunning residence at the Radiance! Huge 1,802 sq ft three-bedroom, two-bath corner residence with a large private terrace.
114 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
49 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,791
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
68 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
74 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
1068 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
