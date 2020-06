Amenities

Studio apartment available. Close to anything you could need. 5 blocks from the main stretch of Hayes Valley. 2.5 blocks from Twitter HQ, 2 blocks to Van Ness MUNI station, 98 walk score. If interested please contact me and I'll have you setup a time with the onsite manager at the building. 1 year lease $2,775 Security Deposit 1651 Market St