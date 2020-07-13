Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed parking lobby pet friendly

Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.



Surge pricing? Not so fast! Give car services the kiss off when you call this central address home. With walkable access to downtown and tech shuttles, and public transportation to everywhere else, this centrally located classic delivers the City on your terms. Efficient appliances and other upgrades make this Lower Nob Hill home the ultimate low-maintenance hub.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void