Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

828 Jones

828 Jones St · (415) 915-7148
Location

828 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$2,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 379 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 396 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 828 Jones.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
lobby
pet friendly
Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.

Surge pricing? Not so fast! Give car services the kiss off when you call this central address home. With walkable access to downtown and tech shuttles, and public transportation to everywhere else, this centrally located classic delivers the City on your terms. Efficient appliances and other upgrades make this Lower Nob Hill home the ultimate low-maintenance hub.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Jones have any available units?
828 Jones has 5 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Jones have?
Some of 828 Jones's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Jones currently offering any rent specials?
828 Jones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Jones pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Jones is pet friendly.
Does 828 Jones offer parking?
Yes, 828 Jones offers parking.
Does 828 Jones have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 Jones offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Jones have a pool?
No, 828 Jones does not have a pool.
Does 828 Jones have accessible units?
No, 828 Jones does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Jones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Jones has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

