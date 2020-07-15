/
College of Marin
19 Apartments For Rent Near College of Marin
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
26 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,255
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,990
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,287
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,947
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
1 Unit Available
Gerstle Park
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
272 Madrone Ave.
272 Madrone Avenue, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,100
2300 sqft
272 Madrone Ave.
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
944 Via Casitas
944 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
954 sqft
This lovely condo is located in the Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae! The unit includes a charming kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a glass cook-top. Also featured are 2 nice bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
1123 S. Eliseo Drive
1123 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1374 sqft
1123 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Bright and Spacious 2 bed + loft/2 bath Greenbrae Condo! - FOUNDATION- - Large and sunny 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + loft boasts 1374 +/- sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
116 Locust Ave
116 Locust Avenue, Larkspur, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,449
2477 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms is a multi-family home in Larkspur 116 Locust Ave is close to Left Bank Larkspur Brasserie, Tamiscal High School, The Cheese Steak Shop, King of the Roll, Fukusuke Restaurant, Lucky super mart, DJ's Chinese
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
1059 S Eliseo Dr
1059 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1370 sqft
*Please do not disturb current occupants* This spacious two bedroom condo was newly remodeled two years ago, overlooking Corte Madera Creek, with gorgeous views of Mt Tam and the water.
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.
1 Unit Available
San Anselmo
141 San Francisco Blvd
141 San Francisco Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
141 San Francisco Blvd Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home in San Anselmo For Rent - Hello Friends, 141 San Francisco Blvd, San Anselmo We are offering a unique opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage,
1 Unit Available
77 Laurel Grove
77 Laurel Grove Avenue, Ross, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
4727 sqft
European country living in the heart of Ross! Bucolic ~1 acre lot with Magnolia & Maple trees. Terraced rose gardens, waterfalls & fountains. Private sunny knoll in the coveted flats. Entertainers dream! Outdoor kitchen/patios/level lawn.
1 Unit Available
San Anselmo
805 Sir Francis Drake – A
805 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
Studio
$3,206
1564 sqft
Highly Visible end unit all glass store front private restroom Easy Access, Ample Parking Across from Red Hill Shopping Center
1 Unit Available
15 Crescent Road
15 Crescent Road, Corte Madera, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Crescent Road in Corte Madera. View photos, descriptions and more!
