on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator garage parking on-site laundry internet access online portal

The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.



The Tenderloin has a dizzying mix of music, entertainment, shopping, and dining options. Theres the Warfield, Pianofight, and Black Cat for music, or drop into Cinnabar or The Chieftain for a nightcap. Popsons is just around the corner for a burger, and Elephant Sushi has some of the best sushi in town. And this pet-friendly apartment is close to all the trendy spots