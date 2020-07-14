All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

57 Taylor

57 Taylor St · (415) 891-4424
Location

57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 248 · Avail. now

$1,695

Studio · 1 Bath · 207 sqft

Unit 356 · Avail. now

$1,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 181 sqft

Unit 350 · Avail. now

$1,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 57 Taylor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
online portal
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.

The Tenderloin has a dizzying mix of music, entertainment, shopping, and dining options. Theres the Warfield, Pianofight, and Black Cat for music, or drop into Cinnabar or The Chieftain for a nightcap. Popsons is just around the corner for a burger, and Elephant Sushi has some of the best sushi in town. And this pet-friendly apartment is close to all the trendy spots

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion, under 40lbs no aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Taylor have any available units?
57 Taylor has 6 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Taylor have?
Some of 57 Taylor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
57 Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Taylor is pet friendly.
Does 57 Taylor offer parking?
Yes, 57 Taylor offers parking.
Does 57 Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Taylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Taylor have a pool?
No, 57 Taylor does not have a pool.
Does 57 Taylor have accessible units?
No, 57 Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Taylor has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

