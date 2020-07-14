Amenities
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.
The Tenderloin has a dizzying mix of music, entertainment, shopping, and dining options. Theres the Warfield, Pianofight, and Black Cat for music, or drop into Cinnabar or The Chieftain for a nightcap. Popsons is just around the corner for a burger, and Elephant Sushi has some of the best sushi in town. And this pet-friendly apartment is close to all the trendy spots