/
/
/
dogpatch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
803 Apartments for rent in Dogpatch, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,105
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
74 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
1068 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,393
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,853
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
926 sqft
Stunning views of the Central Waterfront area and near I-280. On-site parking, hot tub and game room. Dog park, bike storage and 24-hour concierge service available. Updated interiors feature granite countertops and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
The Gantry
2121 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,763
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,050
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
890 sqft
Great location in the Dogpatch area of San Francisco that is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Community has controlled gated access, resident lounge and fenced dog run. High ceilings and lots of light.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
17 Units Available
O&M
680 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,259
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,299
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at O&M in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
777 Tenn
777 Tennessee Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,680
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,980
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1206 sqft
This isn’t the living situation you expect unless you are predicting the unpredictable. 777TENN is rugged but sleek. Boutique yet established. Refined meets edgy.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
The Martin
2051 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,599
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,499
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,599
1006 sqft
Luxury studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated on the San Francisco waterfront and featuring stunning bay views and access to the local Third Street light rail corridor. Located in the sought-after Dogpatch district.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Minnesota St #202
701 Minnesota Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Dogpatch 2 bedroom loft condo at 701 Minnesota - Enjoy open, airy living in this 2 bedroom unit at 701 Minnesota, the award-winning Potrero Square Lofts, an exquisite example of historic reuse development.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
634 20th St.
634 20th Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1150 sqft
Centered in the historic district of the Pier 70 district close to shopping transportation and walking trails. Large top floor, light filled apartment with multiple bedrooms, over sized kitchen and in unit laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
954 Minnesota Street - 1
954 Minnesota Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
1600 sqft
**Available UNfurnished and 12th-month free!** To Schedule an Appointment online, please visit: ShowUpMate.com For More Pictures and a full property description, visit: bornsf.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
601 Minnesota Street
601 Minnesota Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 601 Minnesota Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2290 3rd St
2290 3rd Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,250
596 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Months FREE Luxury 1 Bedroom in the Dogpatch - Property Id: 316356 2290 Third Street, a brand new construction located in San Francisco's Dogpatch District consisting of 73 units featuring spacious floor plans and high-end
Results within 1 mile of Dogpatch
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,153
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,238
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,239
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,284
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
37 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,575
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
49 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,074
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,939
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,372
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
76 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,009
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,363
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,055
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,606
1130 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
27 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,601
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,708
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,330
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
25 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
2 Units Available
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,825
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
140 Units Available
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,645
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,275
1045 sqft
Ready to make the move to Potrero Hill? Please submit your information to schedule your tour or to learn more about living at Alta Potrero.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
48 Units Available
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,895
1287 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASouth San Francisco, CATiburon, CAEmeryville, CAPacifica, CA