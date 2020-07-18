This beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located on 2nd floor of a walk-up building, features brand new separate kitchen, large living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 closets, heat and water included. Credit must be 700
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 AVE T have any available units?
909 AVE T doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 909 AVE T currently offering any rent specials?
909 AVE T is not currently offering any rent specials.