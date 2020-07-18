All apartments in Brooklyn
909 AVE T
909 AVE T

909 Avenue T · No Longer Available
Location

909 Avenue T, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Sheepshead Bay

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
This beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located on 2nd floor of a walk-up building, features brand new separate kitchen, large living room, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 closets, heat and water included. Credit must be 700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

