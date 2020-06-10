808 Park Place

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom apartment offering a STABILIZED lease in Crown Heights btw Rogers & Nostrand. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a walk-up building and features a generously sized open living/dining area with space for an office nook, windowed kitchen, re-finished hardwood floors throughout, 8' high ceilings and lots of windows producing good natural light. Three sizable separate bedrooms (approx 90 sf - 117 sf) double door walk-in closets, one and a half bath, heat and hot water included. Only a block from 2/3/4/5 subway at Nostrand//Eastern Parkway for an easy commute. The location is in close proximity to many eateries, cafes and other conveniences in the surrounding Crown Heights neighborhood.