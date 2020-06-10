All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

808 Park Place

808 Park Place · (718) 613-2994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment offering a STABILIZED lease in Crown Heights btw Rogers & Nostrand. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a walk-up building and features a generously sized open living/dining area with space for an office nook, windowed kitchen, re-finished hardwood floors throughout, 8' high ceilings and lots of windows producing good natural light. Three sizable separate bedrooms (approx 90 sf - 117 sf) double door walk-in closets, one and a half bath, heat and hot water included. Only a block from 2/3/4/5 subway at Nostrand//Eastern Parkway for an easy commute. The location is in close proximity to many eateries, cafes and other conveniences in the surrounding Crown Heights neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Park Place have any available units?
808 Park Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 808 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
808 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 808 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 808 Park Place offer parking?
No, 808 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 808 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Park Place have a pool?
No, 808 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 808 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 808 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
