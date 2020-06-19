All apartments in Brooklyn
785 Quincy Street.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

785 Quincy Street

785 Quincy Street · No Longer Available
Location

785 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
This 1 bed / 1bath floor-through apartment with a backyard and dedicated laundry roomFully Furnished Garden level apartment2 blocks from the J/Z trains at Gates Ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 785 Quincy Street have any available units?
785 Quincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 785 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
785 Quincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 785 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 785 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 785 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 785 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Quincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 785 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 785 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 785 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 Quincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 785 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 785 Quincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

