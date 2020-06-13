780 Greene Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Beautiful brand new 2 intimate bedrooms in a classic brownstone building, located on desirable picturesque Greene Avenue in one of Bed Stuy's most sought after locations. The subject unit is situated at 3rd floor of the brownstone building with 2 small bedrooms (ideal for full bed), hardwood walnut flooring, soaring ceilings, and brilliant light from a large windows. This floor through newly renovated 2 bedrooms feature, decorative classic marble fire places, new kitchen , stain less steel appliances including dish washer and large sunlight flooded windows . Located in the historic area of Bedford Stuyvesant and only a few blocks (~10min walk) to the nearest subway stops (M and J/Z) for easy access to midtown and downtown Manhattan. But no need to go to Manhattan for good time -- the prime location puts you at the epicenter of Bed Stuys most vibrant neighborhood w/ great restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes - it is a walking distance from popular/hip Brooklyn restaurants/bars including the iconic Peaches and Saraghina..and Herbert Von King Park for a nice walk/jog.