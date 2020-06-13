All apartments in Brooklyn
780 Greene Avenue

780 Greene Avenue · (718) 909-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful brand new 2 intimate bedrooms in a classic brownstone building, located on desirable picturesque Greene Avenue in one of Bed Stuy's most sought after locations. The subject unit is situated at 3rd floor of the brownstone building with 2 small bedrooms (ideal for full bed), hardwood walnut flooring, soaring ceilings, and brilliant light from a large windows. This floor through newly renovated 2 bedrooms feature, decorative classic marble fire places, new kitchen , stain less steel appliances including dish washer and large sunlight flooded windows . Located in the historic area of Bedford Stuyvesant and only a few blocks (~10min walk) to the nearest subway stops (M and J/Z) for easy access to midtown and downtown Manhattan. But no need to go to Manhattan for good time -- the prime location puts you at the epicenter of Bed Stuys most vibrant neighborhood w/ great restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes - it is a walking distance from popular/hip Brooklyn restaurants/bars including the iconic Peaches and Saraghina..and Herbert Von King Park for a nice walk/jog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Greene Avenue have any available units?
780 Greene Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 780 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 780 Greene Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
780 Greene Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 780 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 780 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 780 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 780 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 780 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 780 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 780 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Greene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
