Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE + ONE MONTH FREE! 1000 Square Feet! HOME OFFICE!



Enjoy the privacy, space, and comfortability that this home offers at 686 Lincoln Place, townhouse living at it's best and offered at NO FEE! Two near identical units are available for immediate move-in, FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Please inquire to see both walk through videos and details. In-person showings are available.



A three family home, featuring beautiful bay windows on every floor, high ceilings, and original detail throughout. The private entrance is shared between the Parlor unit-two bed, one bath and Second floor unit-two bed, one bath with bonus room. Hardwood flooring, an abundance of light with northern and southern exposures, and updated appliances.



Both of the massive bedrooms easily fit king size beds, desks, furniture, and closets. The living room is equally as spacious with a charming french door entrance. Bathroom and kitchen are modern and updated, featuring stainless steel appliances.



Heat and hot water are included and the application process is quick and easy. Located very close to Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Museums, Prospect Park, Barclays Center. The home has full security system for convenience and safety. Close to the 2,3,4,5 trains.