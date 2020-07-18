All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 686 Lincoln Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
686 Lincoln Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

686 Lincoln Place

686 Lincoln Place · (201) 400-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

686 Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,116

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE + ONE MONTH FREE! 1000 Square Feet! HOME OFFICE!

Enjoy the privacy, space, and comfortability that this home offers at 686 Lincoln Place, townhouse living at it's best and offered at NO FEE! Two near identical units are available for immediate move-in, FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Please inquire to see both walk through videos and details. In-person showings are available.

A three family home, featuring beautiful bay windows on every floor, high ceilings, and original detail throughout. The private entrance is shared between the Parlor unit-two bed, one bath and Second floor unit-two bed, one bath with bonus room. Hardwood flooring, an abundance of light with northern and southern exposures, and updated appliances.

Both of the massive bedrooms easily fit king size beds, desks, furniture, and closets. The living room is equally as spacious with a charming french door entrance. Bathroom and kitchen are modern and updated, featuring stainless steel appliances.

Heat and hot water are included and the application process is quick and easy. Located very close to Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Museums, Prospect Park, Barclays Center. The home has full security system for convenience and safety. Close to the 2,3,4,5 trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 686 Lincoln Place have any available units?
686 Lincoln Place has a unit available for $3,116 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 686 Lincoln Place have?
Some of 686 Lincoln Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 686 Lincoln Place currently offering any rent specials?
686 Lincoln Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 686 Lincoln Place pet-friendly?
No, 686 Lincoln Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 686 Lincoln Place offer parking?
No, 686 Lincoln Place does not offer parking.
Does 686 Lincoln Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 686 Lincoln Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 686 Lincoln Place have a pool?
No, 686 Lincoln Place does not have a pool.
Does 686 Lincoln Place have accessible units?
No, 686 Lincoln Place does not have accessible units.
Does 686 Lincoln Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 686 Lincoln Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 686 Lincoln Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 686 Lincoln Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 686 Lincoln Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity