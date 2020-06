Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning bathtub

Huge two bedroom apartment, the picture of modernity. Beautiful contemporary fixtures and finishes. Hardwood floors. Tons of large windows let in great light. Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Breakfast counter kitchen island. Queen bedrooms. Deep soaking bathtub. Central air. Roof access with city views. Giant Private Terrace.



3 blocks to the Gates Ave J train.



Must have credit near 700 and annual income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted.



$2400 Net Rent after 1month free on 16 month lease. Gross Rent $2560.

1st, last and security to move in. NO BROKER FEE!