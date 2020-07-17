All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 564 Pacific Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
564 Pacific Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:32 PM

564 Pacific Street

564 Pacific Street · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

564 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
After walking half a block from the train to your apartment, ride the elevator up to the second floor to your spectacular 2BR apartment. Walk straight in the front door and enter your sun-lit kitchen complete with dishwasher. Outside of the kitchen is your spacious living room, large enough to entertain friends our simply relax on the couch. Both bedrooms are large enough to fit a queen sized bed, with room to spare, and the best part is your cat or dog can gets to enjoy this space with you! **File photos of a comparable unit in building ** Call today...!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 Pacific Street have any available units?
564 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 564 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
564 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 564 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 564 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 564 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 564 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 564 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 564 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 564 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 564 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 564 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 564 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 564 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 564 Pacific Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity