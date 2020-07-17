564 Pacific Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

After walking half a block from the train to your apartment, ride the elevator up to the second floor to your spectacular 2BR apartment. Walk straight in the front door and enter your sun-lit kitchen complete with dishwasher. Outside of the kitchen is your spacious living room, large enough to entertain friends our simply relax on the couch. Both bedrooms are large enough to fit a queen sized bed, with room to spare, and the best part is your cat or dog can gets to enjoy this space with you! **File photos of a comparable unit in building ** Call today...!