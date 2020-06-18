All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

51 Park Pl

51 Park Place · (347) 746-9278
Location

51 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic Apartment is available for rent in Tribeca.
This spacious and sunny 1# bed apartment is recently renovated. Unit features gleaming hardwood floors, central AC, great sized bedroom, great closet space, large back deck and yard, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, heat and hot water, included with common laundry, additional storage is available. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural sunlight and air. This place is just minutes away to cleary square. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Park Pl have any available units?
51 Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 51 Park Pl have?
Some of 51 Park Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
51 Park Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Park Pl pet-friendly?
No, 51 Park Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 51 Park Pl offer parking?
No, 51 Park Pl does not offer parking.
Does 51 Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Park Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Park Pl have a pool?
No, 51 Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 51 Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 51 Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Park Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Park Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51 Park Pl has units with air conditioning.
