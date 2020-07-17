Amenities
Stunning 1 bedroom in Williamsburg - Property Id: 306405
1 Bed / 1 Bath at 434 Manhattan Ave - Unit: 1A in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Nassau Av (G), Graham Av (L). Spacious one bedroom in amenity filled building near Mccarren park. Large living area, central a/c, closets and more! Building has an elevator, laundry, gym, roof deck, lounge and more!
AMENITIES
Central A/C
Exposed Brick
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/434-manhattan-ave-brooklyn-ny/306405
