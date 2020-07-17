All apartments in Brooklyn
434 Manhattan Ave

434 Manhattan Avenue · (971) 336-8348
Location

434 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3175 · Avail. now

$3,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Stunning 1 bedroom in Williamsburg - Property Id: 306405

1 Bed / 1 Bath at 434 Manhattan Ave - Unit: 1A in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Nassau Av (G), Graham Av (L). Spacious one bedroom in amenity filled building near Mccarren park. Large living area, central a/c, closets and more! Building has an elevator, laundry, gym, roof deck, lounge and more!

AMENITIES
Central A/C
Exposed Brick
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Laundry in building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/434-manhattan-ave-brooklyn-ny/306405
Property Id 306405

(RLNE5964937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Manhattan Ave have any available units?
434 Manhattan Ave has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 Manhattan Ave have?
Some of 434 Manhattan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Manhattan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
434 Manhattan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Manhattan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Manhattan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 434 Manhattan Ave offer parking?
No, 434 Manhattan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 434 Manhattan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 Manhattan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Manhattan Ave have a pool?
No, 434 Manhattan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 434 Manhattan Ave have accessible units?
No, 434 Manhattan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Manhattan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Manhattan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Manhattan Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 Manhattan Ave has units with air conditioning.
