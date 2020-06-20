All apartments in Brooklyn
39 Granite St 3R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

39 Granite St 3R

39 Granite St · No Longer Available
Location

39 Granite St, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
community garden
gym
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 bedroom in heart of Bushwick! - Property Id: 282785

39 Granite Street is a great location nestled in the heart of Bushwick. The apt. is newly renovated with all new appliances, dishwasher, washer dryer on site, window coverings & extra bathroom cabinet space included, and a large storage unit in the basement. Rare finds like a deep bathtub, new hardwood floors, two equally large bedrooms, and an illuminated brick wall in the living room sets this apartment apart from others.

The apartment is conveniently located just a few blocks from both the L and J trains, less than a 5 minute walk both ways. Additionally, there is a community garden, track, baseball field, basketball court, and outdoor gym all located at the end of the block (Thomas Boyland Park) near Broadway. Also on Broadway you will find grocery stores, bars, coffee shops, and convenience stores just around the corner. Some favorites nearby happen to be Salud Mexican Bar and Grill, Little Skips bakery, and Cafe Jolie.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282785
Property Id 282785

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Granite St 3R have any available units?
39 Granite St 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 39 Granite St 3R have?
Some of 39 Granite St 3R's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Granite St 3R currently offering any rent specials?
39 Granite St 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Granite St 3R pet-friendly?
No, 39 Granite St 3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 39 Granite St 3R offer parking?
No, 39 Granite St 3R does not offer parking.
Does 39 Granite St 3R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Granite St 3R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Granite St 3R have a pool?
No, 39 Granite St 3R does not have a pool.
Does 39 Granite St 3R have accessible units?
No, 39 Granite St 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Granite St 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Granite St 3R has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Granite St 3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Granite St 3R does not have units with air conditioning.
