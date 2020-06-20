39 Granite St 3R

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar community garden gym bbq/grill

Beautiful 2 bedroom in heart of Bushwick! - Property Id: 282785



39 Granite Street is a great location nestled in the heart of Bushwick. The apt. is newly renovated with all new appliances, dishwasher, washer dryer on site, window coverings & extra bathroom cabinet space included, and a large storage unit in the basement. Rare finds like a deep bathtub, new hardwood floors, two equally large bedrooms, and an illuminated brick wall in the living room sets this apartment apart from others.



The apartment is conveniently located just a few blocks from both the L and J trains, less than a 5 minute walk both ways. Additionally, there is a community garden, track, baseball field, basketball court, and outdoor gym all located at the end of the block (Thomas Boyland Park) near Broadway. Also on Broadway you will find grocery stores, bars, coffee shops, and convenience stores just around the corner. Some favorites nearby happen to be Salud Mexican Bar and Grill, Little Skips bakery, and Cafe Jolie.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282785

No Pets Allowed



