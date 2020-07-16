Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
364 Leonard St 3L
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
364 Leonard St 3L
364 Leonard St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
364 Leonard St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3L Available 07/15/20 Nice One Bedroom! - Property Id: 313106
NO BROKER FEE!
LARGE ONE BEDROOM
PRIME LOCATION
MUST SEE
CONTACT ASAP!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313106
Property Id 313106
(RLNE5905504)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 364 Leonard St 3L have any available units?
364 Leonard St 3L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 364 Leonard St 3L currently offering any rent specials?
364 Leonard St 3L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Leonard St 3L pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 Leonard St 3L is pet friendly.
Does 364 Leonard St 3L offer parking?
No, 364 Leonard St 3L does not offer parking.
Does 364 Leonard St 3L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Leonard St 3L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Leonard St 3L have a pool?
No, 364 Leonard St 3L does not have a pool.
Does 364 Leonard St 3L have accessible units?
No, 364 Leonard St 3L does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Leonard St 3L have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Leonard St 3L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Leonard St 3L have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Leonard St 3L does not have units with air conditioning.
