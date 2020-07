Amenities

350 South 4th Street, Apartment 5F located between Keap Street and Hooper Street is a bright and newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment with an abundance of natural light. The apartment features a separate living area, refinished hardwood floors, oversized windows, and new appliances including a microwave. This is a walkup building and the apartment is an easy Five flights up. Fantastic location to enjoy all your favorite restaurants and shops!