300 E 34th St Apt 14B
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

300 E 34th St Apt 14B

300 East 34th Street · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 East 34th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
Price and availability

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful Apartment is available for rent in Murray Hill, Manhattan !!
Newly renovated luxurious apartment with 1# bed and 1# bath. Unit features great hardwood floors, pristine kitchen, modern bath, immaculate tall ceilings. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes. To make an appointment to see this one! Please Call or text David at (347) 746-9278 or email: CityOfNewYorkRealEstate@gmail.com
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

