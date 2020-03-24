291 Devoe Street

Amenities

Massive Duplex apartment (2-bd / 2-bath) with a private Backyard Oasis!



Welcome to your new sanctuary in Williamsburg- the apartment features all the conveniences needed to live comfortably in your home, surrounded by all the amenities of Williamsburg at your doorstep- walking distance to the L-train (Grand and Graham), Restaurants, Shopping, and Cooper Park which has amazing green space, FARMER's Market, Tennis, Basketball courts.



The apartment has a sprawling duplex layout with open kitchen, two large bedrooms and bathrooms, Washer/Dryer in Unit, and of course a beautifully landscaped Backyard.



Video Available and tours upon request.