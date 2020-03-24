All apartments in Brooklyn
291 Devoe Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

291 Devoe Street

291 Devoe Street · (718) 679-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

291 Devoe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Massive Duplex apartment (2-bd / 2-bath) with a private Backyard Oasis!

Welcome to your new sanctuary in Williamsburg- the apartment features all the conveniences needed to live comfortably in your home, surrounded by all the amenities of Williamsburg at your doorstep- walking distance to the L-train (Grand and Graham), Restaurants, Shopping, and Cooper Park which has amazing green space, FARMER's Market, Tennis, Basketball courts.

The apartment has a sprawling duplex layout with open kitchen, two large bedrooms and bathrooms, Washer/Dryer in Unit, and of course a beautifully landscaped Backyard.

Video Available and tours upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Devoe Street have any available units?
291 Devoe Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 291 Devoe Street have?
Some of 291 Devoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Devoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
291 Devoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Devoe Street pet-friendly?
No, 291 Devoe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 291 Devoe Street offer parking?
No, 291 Devoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 291 Devoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Devoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Devoe Street have a pool?
No, 291 Devoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 291 Devoe Street have accessible units?
No, 291 Devoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Devoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Devoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Devoe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Devoe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
