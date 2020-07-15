157 6th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful 5 bedroom brownstone in Park Slope. Welcome to this mint brownstone triplex, recently updated with 5 beds + home office/den, 3.5 bathrooms, grand eat-in kitchen, huge living/dining room, and private deck overlooking the garden below. The recent work to this home included restoration of the floors and to the stunning mill work throughout. Leafy views and sun fill this house with light and gorgeous views of classic brownstone Brooklyn. The basement offers immense storage space and laundry as well.



Conveniently located just blocks from Prospect Park and subways, enjoy the pleasure and convenience of living in the heart of Park Slope. Pets are allowed on approval basis.