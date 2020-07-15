All apartments in Brooklyn
157 6th Avenue
157 6th Avenue

157 6th Avenue · (718) 208-1923
Location

157 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom brownstone in Park Slope. Welcome to this mint brownstone triplex, recently updated with 5 beds + home office/den, 3.5 bathrooms, grand eat-in kitchen, huge living/dining room, and private deck overlooking the garden below. The recent work to this home included restoration of the floors and to the stunning mill work throughout. Leafy views and sun fill this house with light and gorgeous views of classic brownstone Brooklyn. The basement offers immense storage space and laundry as well.

Conveniently located just blocks from Prospect Park and subways, enjoy the pleasure and convenience of living in the heart of Park Slope. Pets are allowed on approval basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 6th Avenue have any available units?
157 6th Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 157 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
157 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 157 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 157 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 157 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 157 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 157 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 157 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 157 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
