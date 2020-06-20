Rent Calculator
6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street
6344 Cactus Deliah Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6344 Cactus Deliah Street, Enterprise, NV 89141
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 1800 square feet of living space! Large open kitchen and family room, loft upstairs, large backyard, great neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street have any available units?
6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Enterprise, NV
.
What amenities does 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street have?
Some of 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Enterprise
.
Does 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street does offer parking.
Does 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street have a pool?
No, 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street have accessible units?
No, 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6344 CACTUS DAHLIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
