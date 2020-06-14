207 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with gym
"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)
What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Enterprise renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.