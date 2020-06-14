207 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with gym

"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)

What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more