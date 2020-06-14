Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

207 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Enterprise renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
55 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
33 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
Studio
$1,401
891 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1152 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Coronado Ranch
27 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
$
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 3 at 02:17pm
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
Coronado Ranch
38 Units Available
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2615 W Gary Ave #2026
2615 Gary Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 2 Bedroom Condo At South Gate! - Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo | Laminate and Tile Throughout The Unit | New Paint | Open Bright Floor In Living Room With Balcony | All Appliances Are Included | Large Size Bedrooms With

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
62 E. Serene #310
62 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1086 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath in the Manhattan Condo Complex - Come check out this beautiful 2 bed, 2 full bath unit located on the 3rd floor in the Manhattan community complex.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
38 East Serene
38 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1107 sqft
Desirable Manhattan community guard gated mid-rise condo. Beautiful condo, fully furnished with all appliances included. Plenty of amenities including pool, spa, exercise room and more. 1st floor unit located close to the pool.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
62 Serene
62 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1189 sqft
Must See beautiful 2 bed, 2 full bath unit located on the 3rd floor in the Manhattan community complex.This alluring unit boasts upgraded granite counter tops and cabinetry and has spacious rooms throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
19 Agate Avenue
19 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Bright corner unit on the floor Located in South Las Vegas. High ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths with bull nose edge and under mount black sink in kitchen.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
59 East Agate
59 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,195
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully clean, recently painted, ready for move-in.Fully furnished 4th flr w/hardwood floors t/o, carpet in MBR.Must See, Lrg private patio/balcony perfect for entertainment.relaxing! 3 pools,fitness center;Too many amenities to list.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8622 Nature Scene Drive
8622 South Nature Scene Drive, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1794 sqft
Renters Warehouse Presents this two story home located close to shopping center and in gated community. Nice open floor plan and recently renovated with laminate flooring. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
27 AGATE Avenue
27 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1722 sqft
Rare penthouse in park ave overlooking Las Vegas Blvd, former model unit, large patio, Granite counters, laminate wood floors in high traffic areas, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, skylights in kitchen. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9000 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
9000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY CONDO WITH 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CEILING FAN & LIGHT. PANTRY, AND APPLIANCES, INCLUDING A MICROWAVE. DINING AREA WITH ACCESS TO COVERED PATIO.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Agate Avenue
15 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1155 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom condo in fabulous guard gated community. Community features pool, spa exercise room and clubhouse. Community has parks and minutes from the Strip. Gorgeous bedroom unit on 3rd floor.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
87 East Agate
87 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Guard Gated 1 Bed 1 Bath luxury condo! Kitchen has granite counter tops, all appliances, large rooms, large patio and assigned underground parking. South Strip location close to shopping and Airport and Raiders Stadium.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
32 Serene
32 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1048 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in resort-style Manhattan community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9000 Las Vegas
9000 Las Vegas Blvd S, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY NICE CONDO IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. VERY CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY. INCLUDES: BRAND NEW CARPET, FIREPLACE, ETC. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. COMMUNITY INCLUDES: SWIMMING POOLS/TENNIS/EXERCISE ROOM AND ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
91 AGATE Avenue
91 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and airy corner condo in guard gated Park Avenue. Condo has all the goodies; spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and luxurious flooring. High ceilings and split bedrooms make it popular floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
56 Serene
56 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1483 sqft
Fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush!! Stunning 3 bdrm condo for rent in the guard gated Manhattan community. The home features beautiful top of the line furniture, split floor plan, upgraded kitchen and appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
5906 Rothbury Avenue
5906 Rothbury Avenue, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
3078 sqft
COMING MID JUNE! This home will be available mid June Renters Warehouse presents This fabulous and relaxing home this spacious 2 story house with 4 Bedrooms, 1 office/den/bonus room and 3 full baths located in an Enterprise Neighborhood.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
26 SERENE Avenue
26 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MARVELOUS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM MIDRISE IN MANHATTAN EAST. DON'T LET THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM UNIT SLIP AWAY- THIS COMMUNITY HAS TONS OF AMENITIES. LOCATION IS PRIME. UNIT OVERLOOKS CLUBHOUSE PARK AREA CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE AMMENTIES.
City Guide for Enterprise, NV

"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)

What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Enterprise, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Enterprise renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

