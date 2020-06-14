Apartment List
NV
enterprise
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Enterprise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
55 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
$
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 3 at 02:17pm
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7288 Plantanus Rd. - C1
7288 Plantanus Road, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1526 sqft
7288 Plantanus Dr - Wonderful 2 story home - Adorable two story home with open floor plan. Open bright large kitchen with tile counters & plenty of cabinet space. Three spacious bedrooms all with large walk in closets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6160 Wild Waters
6160 Wild Waters Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
6160 Wild Waters Available 07/01/20 Single family gated SW home for only $1395! - Upgraded Lamplight home in well maintained gated neighborhood with pool and playground.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1773 sqft
SW home in gated community - Southwest single family home in gated community with playground. The home features wood flooring downstairs, covered patio, granite counters and loft. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
69 TALL RUFF DRIVE
69 Tall Ruff Drive, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2781 sqft
GOLF COURSE VIEW RHODES RANCH HOME AVAILABLE W/ MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS!!! - GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM BACKYARD AND 2ND FLOOR. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5348 GOLDEN BARREL
5348 Golden Barrel Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
SW 1 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY - SW 1 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, WOOD FLOORS AND CUSTOM PAINT COLORS, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, BIG LIVING AREA WITH ENTERTAINMENT UNIT, SMALL YARD AND PATIO.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8540 Nature Scene
8540 South Nature Scene Drive, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
Great home in a safe gated community with a great price, available for immediate move-in! Well maintained 2-Stories home with 3 bedrooms, bright open floor plan, hardwood floors, tile and carpet. Lots of cabinets in kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5572 CHAPIN MESA Avenue
5572 Chapin Mesa Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1364 sqft
Great Southwest two story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage. Brand new paint, brand new carpet. Wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor, tiles in wet area. Granite kitchen countertop.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6250 Arby
6250 W Arby Ave, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1696 sqft
Must see!!! Delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great location. The unit has hardwood floors and a two-car attached garage. It is spacious throughout and what a enjoyable kitchen with a breakfast bar leading right out to the great room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10140 NOLINAS Street
10140 Nolinas Street, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
GREAT 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH HOME IN THE SOUTHWEST* ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BED AND BATH* KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH BREAKFAST BAR* MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB SHOWER WITH DUAL SINKS* LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING UPSTAIRS INCLUDING THE

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
59 East Agate
59 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,195
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully clean, recently painted, ready for move-in.Fully furnished 4th flr w/hardwood floors t/o, carpet in MBR.Must See, Lrg private patio/balcony perfect for entertainment.relaxing! 3 pools,fitness center;Too many amenities to list.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
27 AGATE Avenue
27 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1722 sqft
Rare penthouse in park ave overlooking Las Vegas Blvd, former model unit, large patio, Granite counters, laminate wood floors in high traffic areas, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, skylights in kitchen. 1 Car Garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6033 Ambleshire
6033 Ambleshire Avenue, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1937 sqft
Home Sweet Home ! This beautiful house has 4 bed/2.5bath/2 garage. Well maintained. Stainless Steel refrigerator/dishwasher in the kitchen. Open floor plan. Laminate Wood Floor downstairs. Carpet upstairs. Well maintained. Must See !

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6240 Tuckaway Cove Ave
6240 Tuckaway Cove Avenue, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2842 sqft
4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME. 3 CAR GARAGE, LARGE BACK YARD, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, FAMILY ROOM WIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND, LEFT, UPSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH BALCONY. STEP DOWN DINING ROOM, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. GORGEOUS AND A MUST SEE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
8181 Misty Sage Street
8181 Misty Sage Street, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1311 sqft
2 story home, with 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with a loft upstairs. first floor has hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen has white custom cabinets breakfast bar/ eating nook and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
11740 Red Water Court
11740 Red Water Court, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2030 sqft
Enjoy this recently renovated 4 bedroom plus loft home in Southern Las Vegas. Beautiful wood laminate compliment this redesigned home. Includes upgraded appliances, all furnishings, bedding, linens and electronics.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2735 Pebble
2735 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1770 sqft
Stunning 1 bed/2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
582 Glassford
582 Glassford Court, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3649 sqft
Stunning 2 Story Home in Beautiful Rhodes Ranch Guard Gated Community having lots of amenity including Golf Course. Hard wood flooring at 1st floor, W Tile in Kitchen&Bathroom. 2 separate den in first floor with upgraded kitchen.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. #101
8687 Roping Rodeo Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1114 sqft
GREAT Townhouse in a Gated Community! Ready for Immediate Move in! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 story townhouse on 8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. in Las Vegas, NV.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7359 RANI Road
7359 Rani Road, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2446 sqft
STUNNING MID CENTURY MODERN REMODEL IN THE SOUTHWEST ON ALMOST 1/2 ACRE WITH POOL AND RV/BOAT PARKING*GATED COURTYARD ENTRY TO THIS SINGLE STORY BEAUTY* ORIGINAL STONE FIREPLACE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS* OPEN LAYOUT W/BACKYARD VIEWS, GAMEROOM, &

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
3500 NANTOVA Court
3500 Nantova Court, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1467 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in gated Southern Highlands community! Great location! Beautiful new wood laminate flooring, shutters, spacious kitchen, ceiling fans, located at the end of a cul de sac, and many conveniences nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Enterprise
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,072
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
City Guide for Enterprise, NV

"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)

What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Enterprise, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Enterprise renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

