Apartment List
/
NV
/
enterprise
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Enterprise apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
35 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
Studio
$1,401
891 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1152 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
47 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
21 Units Available
Coronado Ranch
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 6 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
38 Units Available
Coronado Ranch
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
10965 SOSPEL PLACE
10965 Sospel Place, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2190 sqft
Southern Highlands - Southern Highlands - 2 Story beautiful home located in a gated community with pool area. 2 Master Bedrooms, upstairs master has separate sitting room. Open floor plan living area. Kitchen has tons of workspace.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 W Gary Ave #2026
2615 West Gary Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 2 Bedroom Condo At South Gate! - Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo | Laminate and Tile Throughout The Unit | New Paint | Open Bright Floor In Living Room With Balcony | All Appliances Are Included | Large Size Bedrooms With

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
10547 Allegrini Dr
10547 Allegrini Drive, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1748 sqft
Southern Highlands in beautiful Ansedonia - Located in Southern Highlands in the gated community of Ansedonia. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths 1748 sq.ft. with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Edge
8352 Mokena Ave
8352 Mokena Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1542 sqft
Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community - Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community. Vibrant paint & carpet. Inviting living room, kitchen has breakfast bar & granite countertops.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8836 Whitewater Autumn Court
8836 Whitewater Autumn Court, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1819 sqft
Appealing Southwest home close to schools, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
4450 Prada Place
4450 Prada Place, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1884 sqft
4450 Prada Place Available 07/31/20 Wonderful Single Story, 3 Bedroom Home in "Southern Highlands!!!" - In the center of fabulous "Southern Highlands", 1 story S/N facing home w/Mtn Views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
6016 Attavilla Drive
6016 Attavilla Drive, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2335 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Las Vegas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
11015 FINTRY HILLS Street
11015 Fintry Hills Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2459 sqft
The property is in the master plan community of Southern Highland in the Royal Highlands neighborhood which has guard gate. Big size master room and bed rooms. Tile floor, Granite counters, Island and Breakfast bar in the kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
67 East AGATE Avenue
67 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Most popular floor plan*South of The Strip*Guard Gated Mid-Rise Living*1 Bed*1 Bath*Granite*Upgraded Appliances*New paint and flooring*Wonderful flowing floor plan. Basketball & Tennis facilities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands Ranch
10348 Kepler Cascades Street
10348 Kepler Cascades Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1796 sqft
Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7323 Agonis Street
7323 Agonis Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1502 sqft
Very nice 2 story House close to Stores ,Restaurants and I 215 - This two story home has 3 bedroom 2 bath and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage,has been freshly painted family room with in wall ceiling speakers for surround sound.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 DARK CREEK AVE
60 Dark Creek Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2041 sqft
SOUTHWEST HOME ON CULDESAC - SOUTHWEST - 2 STORY, HUGE LOFT PLUS 3 BEDROOMS, ALL TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS, ISLAND KITCHEN, UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE, STAINLESS, PANTRY, SEPARATE FORMAL LIVING & DINING, INTERCOM & ALARM SYSTEMS, APPLIANCES, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 E. Agate Ave #309
35 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1155 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PARK AVENUE MIDRISE LUXURY CONDO! - HIGHLY UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM LUXURY CONDO* UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTERS* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*CUSTOM PAINT *MASTER BR HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SITTING ROOM*GUARD GATED COMMUNITY WITH SECURED

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
10820 Canisteo St
10820 Canisteo Street, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2815 sqft
Coming mid September - Beautiful well designed southern Las Vegas home in premiere "Monterosa" gated community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Edge
8486 INSIGNIA AVE UNIT 103
8486 West Insignia Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1089 sqft
8486 INSIGNIA AVE UNIT 103 Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM CONDO W/ GARAGE!! - WELCOME TO 8486 INSIGNIA AVE #103!! BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
63 E Agate Ave unit 408
63 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
2 bedroom condo with guard gate - Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 baths fourth floor corner condo unit. High Ceilings . wood and carpet flooring. underground parking and one outside assigned parking space.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coronado Ranch
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,599
4355 sqft
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court Available 08/08/20 Brand New Stunning 5 BR w/ All Around Modern Look - This stunning modern newly built home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located on a designer landscaped lot with a great paved driveway and has
City Guide for Enterprise, NV

"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)

What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Enterprise, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Enterprise apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnterprise 3 BedroomsEnterprise Accessible ApartmentsEnterprise Apartments with Balcony
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Apartments with GymEnterprise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnterprise Apartments with ParkingEnterprise Apartments with PoolEnterprise Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Enterprise Cheap PlacesEnterprise Dog Friendly ApartmentsEnterprise Furnished ApartmentsEnterprise Luxury PlacesEnterprise Pet Friendly PlacesEnterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada