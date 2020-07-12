/
/
/
coronado ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:54 PM
344 Apartments for rent in Coronado Ranch, Enterprise, NV
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
21 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
38 Units Available
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Pinehurst Condominiums
6650 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1156 sqft
Modern residences await you at Pinehurst Condominiums Luxury Rentals. Come experience the best in condo living. Our community offers beautiful condo homes for rent in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6265 Cameo Cove Ave.
6265 Cameo Cove Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3314 sqft
Great Southwest Valley Home Here - This is one of the most popular American West floor plans. Living room with Cathedral Ceilings and amazing fireplace space adjoins the elevated formal living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7457 Grizzly Giant
7457 Grizzly Giant Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1405 sqft
- (RLNE5889003)
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8318 Langhorne Creek Street
8318 Langhorne Creek Street, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,799
4147 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 story home in Pinnacle Peaks Community! Won't last long! - Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 story home - large floor plans in every room - very spacious - with double master bedrooms, large eat in kitchen with island bar , all
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,599
4355 sqft
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court Available 08/08/20 Brand New Stunning 5 BR w/ All Around Modern Look - This stunning modern newly built home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located on a designer landscaped lot with a great paved driveway and has
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8055 Coronado Coast Street
8055 Coronado Coast Street, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,799
3297 sqft
Spacious fully furnished home, Close to strip with a resort like pool & spa. It is in like new condition. Close to schools and stores. Plantation shutters throughout the home which not only look great but help reduce energy costs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
7869 Salt Spray Court
7869 Salt Spray Court, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
3257 sqft
Renters Warehouse Presents this Luxurious 2 story home in Coronado Ranch.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8181 Misty Sage Street
8181 Misty Sage Street, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1311 sqft
2 story home, with 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with a loft upstairs. first floor has hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen has white custom cabinets breakfast bar/ eating nook and granite counter tops.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6876 Philharmonic
6876 Philharmonic Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1685 sqft
***Gorgeous Two Story Model Home In Coronado Ranch*** Open floorplan, custom paint, new stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops, new maple cabinets throughout, beautiful tile flooring, custom entertainment center, surround sound, plush
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6634 Coronado Crest
6634 Coronado Crest Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2842 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with heated Custom Waterfall Pool* & Waterfall Spa*. Open loft on second story, 4 televisions, poker table, ping pong, pool table, massage table, office set up for use.
1 of 18
Last updated June 7 at 06:02pm
1 Unit Available
6624 Gossamer Fog
6624 Gossamer Fog Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,999
4374 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IN A GATED S.W.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6244 Mighty Flotilla
6244 Mighty Flotilla Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,999
4639 sqft
This 5 bedroom 4 and a half bath is the perfect getaway spot for families. A game room with pool table, air hockey and more is available to play and have fun.. With 3 fireplaces around the house, it helps to build a cozy and comfy atmosphere.
1 of 24
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
8283 Misty Sage Street
8283 Misty Sage Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
This charming colonial style home is located in the Lamplight Garden subdivision of southwest Las Vegas area. This community has a community pool and spa directly across the street from the property.
1 of 28
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
7464 Wine Creek
7464 Wine Creek Street, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2310 sqft
THIS LOVELY HOME FEATURES 2 SEPARATE LIVING AREAS. MASTER IS SEPARATE FROM OTHERS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, PANTRY AND BREAKFAST BAR. EPOXY FINISH IN 2 CAR GARAGE. BALCONY OFF KITCHEN.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7994 Coronado Coast St
7994 Coronado Coast Street, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,999
3314 sqft
7994 Coronado Coast St Available 07/28/20 5 BR Mansion Featuring Stunning Sunset Views - This is a stunning totally upgraded 5 BR home, the sparkling pool, inviting loft, and custom paint in every room are just a few features at this property which
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7678 Belgian Lion St.
7678 Belgian Lion Street, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3493 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Story Home in Gated Community - Beautiful 1 story home w/ pool & basement! Located in a gated community. Courtyard entry w/wrought iron gate. Open floor plan with a two way fireplace Living & Family room Separate formal dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8248 ANNUAL RIDGE Street
8248 Annual Ridge Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
COZY HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL/SPA, AND PARK. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, ALL BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY UPSTAIRS, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, OVAL TUB/SHOWER COMBO AND PAVERED PATIO IN REAR
Results within 1 mile of Coronado Ranch
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
186 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5924 W SANTOLI AV
5924 West Santoli Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
5924 W SANTOLI AV Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3br Home - BELCREST AT PINNACLE (RLNE5001021)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7323 Agonis Street
7323 Agonis Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1502 sqft
Very nice 2 story House close to Stores ,Restaurants and I 215 - This two story home has 3 bedroom 2 bath and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage,has been freshly painted family room with in wall ceiling speakers for surround sound.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6255 W. Arby Ave., #249
6255 West Arby Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1603 sqft
Gated, community pool and spa - Gated community, Great 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage! Open Floor Plan! Spacious Kitchen with Island and an abundance of Cabinets! Upgraded Tile Flooring and brand new vinyl plank thru out bed rooms