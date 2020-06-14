Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with garage

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
Coronado Ranch
27 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
55 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
33 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
Studio
$1,401
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1158 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 3 at 02:17pm
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Coronado Ranch
38 Units Available
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9445 Crimson Sky
9445 Crimson Sky Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1349 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9445 Crimson Sky in Enterprise. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
3916 Bella Palermo
3916 Bella Palermo Way, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1979 sqft
BACK ON MARKET !Immaculate home ready for move in! No smoking. Service animal only. Sunken family room with fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs.. Master bedroom separate from secondary bedrooms. Balcony off master bedroom. All appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11829 Galvani
11829 Galvani Street, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2774 sqft
5 bedroom home close to the Raider practice facility, M Resort, Costco and now many shops and restaurants. Easy access to I15. About 15 mins to McCarren.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6250 W Arby Ave #226
6250 West Arby Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo With Attached Garage! - Charming 2 Story Condo | Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen, Living and Dining Room Area | High Ceilings And Balcony Off Of Dining Room | Black Stainless Steel Range, Microwave & Refrigerator And Nest

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5348 GOLDEN BARREL
5348 Golden Barrel Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
SW 1 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY - SW 1 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, WOOD FLOORS AND CUSTOM PAINT COLORS, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, BIG LIVING AREA WITH ENTERTAINMENT UNIT, SMALL YARD AND PATIO.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
69 TALL RUFF DRIVE
69 Tall Ruff Drive, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2781 sqft
GOLF COURSE VIEW RHODES RANCH HOME AVAILABLE W/ MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS!!! - GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM BACKYARD AND 2ND FLOOR. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6452 Jade Mountain Ct
6452 Jade Mountain Ct, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
4148 sqft
6452 Jade Mountain Ct - 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms , 4147 SQFT - Address:Jade Mountain Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
62 E. Serene #310
62 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1086 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath in the Manhattan Condo Complex - Come check out this beautiful 2 bed, 2 full bath unit located on the 3rd floor in the Manhattan community complex.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6693 Virtuoso Court
6693 Virtuoso Court, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
2 Story Home Ready for Immediate Move-In! - Island kitchen features granite counters, coffered ceiling, recessed lighting, tile flooring, & all appliances. Living room w/ ceiling fan/light & B/I shelf.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2721 Pan Pacific Road
2721 Pan Pacific Road, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
3 BD Plus LOFT - Near Southpoint - FULLY ENCLOSED HUGE BACKYARD LOT (RAW DESERT) ON THIS SOUTHWEST 3 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT - TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME HAS ALL APPLIANCES AND AN ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE- NEW PAINT - NEW CARPET - FIREPLACE IN FAMILY

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8679 TOM NOON AVE #102
8679 Tom Noon Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1332 sqft
##READY TO MOVE IN## 3 BED / 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN ZIP CODE 89178 - GREAT LOCATION!! WOW!! 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME IN A PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEW CARPETING. LARGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH SLIDER TO FENCED BACKYARD.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE
5659 West Alington Bend Drive, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2333 sqft
GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME IN SOUTHWEST!!! - STUNNING HOME IN SOUTHWEST, THIS LOVELY ONE STORY PROPERTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEAR HIKING TRAILS AND MANY GROCERY STORES WALKING DISTANCE.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9463 Oro Bullion St
9463 Oro Bullion Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1390 sqft
Great 2 Story Home w/Garage in the Southwest. All appliances included. Corian counter tops & lots of Kitchen cabinet space. Cultured marble in bathrooms. Master bath dual sink, walk in closet. Neutral colors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11745 Bella Luna St
11745 Bella Luna Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1505 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME, NEAR THE M RESORT, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, PANTRY, BREAKFAST BAR, WASHER AND DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, GOOD SIZE BACKYARD, PATIO, MOVE IN READY, FAST APPROVAL PROCESS.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
149 Capriati Avenue
149 Capriati Avenue, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2987 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Las Vegas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mountain Edge
1 Unit Available
8132 DOLCE FLORE Avenue
8132 Dolce Flore Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
4449 sqft
MUST SEE!!! Beautiful 2 story home in Mtn Edgem gated community, high ceiling open floor plan, bedroom and bathroom downstairs, big family room, lots of upgraded.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8679 Horizon Wind
8679 Horizon Wind Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Town Home with 1 car garage! This unit features an upgraded kitchen and breakfast bar.
City Guide for Enterprise, NV

"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)

What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Enterprise, NV

Enterprise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

