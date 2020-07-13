/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with pool
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Coronado Ranch
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
35 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
Studio
$1,401
891 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1152 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
46 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 6 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
38 Units Available
Coronado Ranch
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2775 W. Pebble Road #325
2775 West Pebble Road, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1762 sqft
2 Bedroom Loft at Loft 5! - Highly upgraded 2-story loft at Loft 5! Unit features two larger bedrooms on opposite floors, large and open living room, all wood flooring, window shades throughout, balconies, and pool views! (RLNE5580512)
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
10965 SOSPEL PLACE
10965 Sospel Place, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2190 sqft
Southern Highlands - Southern Highlands - 2 Story beautiful home located in a gated community with pool area. 2 Master Bedrooms, upstairs master has separate sitting room. Open floor plan living area. Kitchen has tons of workspace.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2615 W Gary Ave #2026
2615 West Gary Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 2 Bedroom Condo At South Gate! - Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo | Laminate and Tile Throughout The Unit | New Paint | Open Bright Floor In Living Room With Balcony | All Appliances Are Included | Large Size Bedrooms With
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9473 Alma Ridge Ave.
9473 West Alma Ridge Way, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2135 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED IN SOUTHWEST - BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME IN SOUTHWEST GATED COMMUNITY HAS 3 BEDROOM, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2615 Gary
2615 W Gary Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo located in gated community, w/ pool, spa, clubhouse, and fitness center.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
67 East AGATE Avenue
67 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Most popular floor plan*South of The Strip*Guard Gated Mid-Rise Living*1 Bed*1 Bath*Granite*Upgraded Appliances*New paint and flooring*Wonderful flowing floor plan. Basketball & Tennis facilities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9000 S Las Vegas Blvd #2006
9000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 BED, 2 BATH CONDO!!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in guard gated community!! The unit is located between the main community center and one of the community pools!! The kitchen has beautiful cabinets and counters, all stainless steel
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
35 E. Agate Ave #309
35 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1155 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PARK AVENUE MIDRISE LUXURY CONDO! - HIGHLY UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM LUXURY CONDO* UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTERS* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*CUSTOM PAINT *MASTER BR HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SITTING ROOM*GUARD GATED COMMUNITY WITH SECURED
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
10820 Canisteo St
10820 Canisteo Street, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2815 sqft
Coming mid September - Beautiful well designed southern Las Vegas home in premiere "Monterosa" gated community.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain Edge
8486 INSIGNIA AVE UNIT 103
8486 West Insignia Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1089 sqft
8486 INSIGNIA AVE UNIT 103 Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM CONDO W/ GARAGE!! - WELCOME TO 8486 INSIGNIA AVE #103!! BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
63 E Agate Ave unit 408
63 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
2 bedroom condo with guard gate - Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 baths fourth floor corner condo unit. High Ceilings . wood and carpet flooring. underground parking and one outside assigned parking space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8456 Cambria Cellars Court
8456 South Cambria Cellars Court, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4063 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath Furnished Home - (RLNE4931965)
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
50 E. Serene 208
50 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Manhattan - 1 Bdrm 1 Bath Second Story Condo - Unfurnished - Unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo In The Stunning Manhattan Condo Community. Located South Of The FABULOUS VEGAS STRIP On South Las Vegas Blvd.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands Ranch
5790 Slate Run Avenue
5790 Slate Run Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,999
3952 sqft
5790 Slate Run Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. Fully furnished, theater room. Owners invested over $250k for pool, spa, fire pits and outdoor kitchen.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
11013 Sospel Pl
11013 Sospel Place, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1494 sqft
Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba single story townhome in a Southern Highlands gated community w/ pool! 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, pot shelves, ceramic tile, dark wood floors, and plantation shutters. Includes stove/dishwasher and washer/dryer.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
32 Serene
32 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1048 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in resort-style Manhattan community.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2405 W Serene Avenue
2405 West Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1926 sqft
Renters Warehouse Presents: Available For Move in. This is a rare find! Apply Today! Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bed / 2 Ba Boca Raton Townhome. Live in Beautiful Boca Raton. This resort style mid-rise community is guard gated and has TONS of amenities.
Similar Pages
Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnterprise 3 BedroomsEnterprise Accessible ApartmentsEnterprise Apartments with Balcony
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Apartments with GymEnterprise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnterprise Apartments with ParkingEnterprise Apartments with PoolEnterprise Apartments with Washer-Dryer