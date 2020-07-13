/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
252 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
22 Units Available
Coronado Ranch
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
Studio
$1,401
891 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1152 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
46 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 6 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
38 Units Available
Coronado Ranch
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2615 Gary
2615 W Gary Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo located in gated community, w/ pool, spa, clubhouse, and fitness center.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Coronado Ranch
6265 Cameo Cove Ave.
6265 Cameo Cove Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3314 sqft
Great Southwest Valley Home Here - This is one of the most popular American West floor plans. Living room with Cathedral Ceilings and amazing fireplace space adjoins the elevated formal living room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
3076 Collodi Ct
3076 Collodi Ct, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2054 sqft
Brand New House in Southern Highlands for rent - Brand New 2 Story Single Family house with all new Appliances. Open Floor plan 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and master bath with double sink! (RLNE5906972)
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5924 W SANTOLI AV
5924 West Santoli Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
5924 W SANTOLI AV Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3br Home - BELCREST AT PINNACLE (RLNE5001021)
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
10965 SOSPEL PLACE
10965 Sospel Place, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2190 sqft
Southern Highlands - Southern Highlands - 2 Story beautiful home located in a gated community with pool area. 2 Master Bedrooms, upstairs master has separate sitting room. Open floor plan living area. Kitchen has tons of workspace.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 W Gary Ave #2026
2615 West Gary Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 2 Bedroom Condo At South Gate! - Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo | Laminate and Tile Throughout The Unit | New Paint | Open Bright Floor In Living Room With Balcony | All Appliances Are Included | Large Size Bedrooms With
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
10547 Allegrini Dr
10547 Allegrini Drive, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1748 sqft
Southern Highlands in beautiful Ansedonia - Located in Southern Highlands in the gated community of Ansedonia. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths 1748 sq.ft. with 2 car attached garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Edge
8352 Mokena Ave
8352 Mokena Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1542 sqft
Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community - Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community. Vibrant paint & carpet. Inviting living room, kitchen has breakfast bar & granite countertops.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8836 Whitewater Autumn Court
8836 Whitewater Autumn Court, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1819 sqft
Appealing Southwest home close to schools, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
4450 Prada Place
4450 Prada Place, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1884 sqft
4450 Prada Place Available 07/31/20 Wonderful Single Story, 3 Bedroom Home in "Southern Highlands!!!" - In the center of fabulous "Southern Highlands", 1 story S/N facing home w/Mtn Views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
6016 Attavilla Drive
6016 Attavilla Drive, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2335 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Las Vegas.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
67 East AGATE Avenue
67 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Most popular floor plan*South of The Strip*Guard Gated Mid-Rise Living*1 Bed*1 Bath*Granite*Upgraded Appliances*New paint and flooring*Wonderful flowing floor plan. Basketball & Tennis facilities.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7323 Agonis Street
7323 Agonis Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1502 sqft
Very nice 2 story House close to Stores ,Restaurants and I 215 - This two story home has 3 bedroom 2 bath and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage,has been freshly painted family room with in wall ceiling speakers for surround sound.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
10820 Canisteo St
10820 Canisteo Street, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2815 sqft
Coming mid September - Beautiful well designed southern Las Vegas home in premiere "Monterosa" gated community.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Edge
8486 INSIGNIA AVE UNIT 103
8486 West Insignia Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1089 sqft
8486 INSIGNIA AVE UNIT 103 Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM CONDO W/ GARAGE!! - WELCOME TO 8486 INSIGNIA AVE #103!! BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
63 E Agate Ave unit 408
63 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
2 bedroom condo with guard gate - Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 baths fourth floor corner condo unit. High Ceilings . wood and carpet flooring. underground parking and one outside assigned parking space.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
11013 Sospel Pl
11013 Sospel Place, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1485 sqft
Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba single story townhome in a Southern Highlands gated community w/ pool! 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, pot shelves, ceramic tile, dark wood floors, and plantation shutters. Includes stove/dishwasher and washer/dryer.
