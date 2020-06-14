/
1 bedroom apartments
159 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV
33 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,247
863 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Coronado Ranch
27 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
55 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Coronado Ranch
38 Units Available
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
59 East Agate
59 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,195
786 sqft
Beautifully clean, recently painted, ready for move-in.Fully furnished 4th flr w/hardwood floors t/o, carpet in MBR.Must See, Lrg private patio/balcony perfect for entertainment.relaxing! 3 pools,fitness center;Too many amenities to list.
1 Unit Available
68 East Serene
68 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1094 sqft
MINI NYC SKYLINE INSPIRED DESIGN MID-RISE LUXURY COMPLEX LOCATED AT S. END OF THE STRIP. MINUTES FROM THE RAIDERS ALLEGIANT STADIUM & MCCARRAN AIRPORT.
1 Unit Available
9000 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
9000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
COZY CONDO WITH 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CEILING FAN & LIGHT. PANTRY, AND APPLIANCES, INCLUDING A MICROWAVE. DINING AREA WITH ACCESS TO COVERED PATIO.
1 Unit Available
87 East Agate
87 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
786 sqft
Guard Gated 1 Bed 1 Bath luxury condo! Kitchen has granite counter tops, all appliances, large rooms, large patio and assigned underground parking. South Strip location close to shopping and Airport and Raiders Stadium.
1 Unit Available
2735 Pebble
2735 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1770 sqft
Stunning 1 bed/2.
1 Unit Available
330 E Shelbourne Ave
330 East Shelbourne Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
RV/Motorhome Space 30/50 AMP - Property Id: 263569 I have a RV space for rent. With plug in, septic, FILTERED water. Private neighborhood great area. Pet friendly. High speed internet included, electric included in rent! $800 flat. Move in ready.
1 Unit Available
2405 SERENE Avenue
2405 West Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
586 sqft
WELCOME HOME! STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED MID-RISE CONDO ON THE SOUTH STRIP. MOUNTAIN & CITY VIEWS ~ AMAZING ALLOCATION OF SPACE ~ SPACIOUS & OH SO COMFORTABLE! IMPECCABLE CONDITION~ TURN-KEY ~ SHOWS LIKE A MODEL~AMENITIES OF A 5-STAR RESORT.
1 Unit Available
2455 SERENE Avenue
2455 West Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
821 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom luxury condo. Open kitchen to the living room with granite counters, travertine floors and stainless steel appliances. Big balcony with access from both the living and bedroom. Power is included in the rent.
Results within 1 mile of Enterprise
Silverado Ranch
59 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
772 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Silverado Ranch
6 Units Available
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,078
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
43 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,249
793 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,072
717 sqft
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
13 Units Available
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
793 sqft
Luxury Las Vegas apartments featuring resort pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art gym, dog-grooming area and car charging spots. Interiors have large living spaces and upgraded amenities. Just off Hwy 215 in southwest Las Vegas.
38 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
873 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Silverado Ranch
47 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
22 Units Available
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
733 sqft
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, spa and resident clubhouse. Units with vaulted ceilings, full-sized washers/dryers and stainless steel appliances. Close to New Hope Christian Academy.
69 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
823 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
