119 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with balcony
"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)
What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Enterprise renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.