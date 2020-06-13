Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
33 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
Studio
$1,401
891 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1152 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Coronado Ranch
28 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
56 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
$
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 3 at 02:17pm
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
Coronado Ranch
38 Units Available
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mountain Edge
1 Unit Available
8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive
8159 Rock Meadow Drive, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1875 sqft
All appliances included in the gated 4 bed home in Mountains Edge. Washer dryer upstairs, large master with 2 closets. Patio cover. 2 car garage. Fans in every bedroom. Granite counters. Parks within walking distance.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6650 Warm Springs
6650 W Warm Springs Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
967 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOL AND PLAYGROUND. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. CEILING FANS AND COVERED PATIO.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3487 Royal Fortune
3487 Royal Fortune Drive, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4716 sqft
Beautiful upgraded MULTIGEN home built in 2019. Open space living w/ high ceilings. Huge chefs kitchen w/ double oven & massive amounts of countertop/cabinet space. Tons of natural light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
31 AGATE Avenue
31 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1165 sqft
Furnished Condo Unit in Guard Gated Community! Spacious living room w/ access to balcony. Kitchen w/ granite counters, pot shelves, tile flooring, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, refrigerator, microwave, DW, B/I E oven, & G cooktop.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6160 Wild Waters
6160 Wild Waters Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
6160 Wild Waters Available 07/01/20 Single family gated SW home for only $1395! - Upgraded Lamplight home in well maintained gated neighborhood with pool and playground.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
11215 Dahlia Grove St.
11215 Dahila Grove Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1556 sqft
11215 Dahlia Grove St.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1773 sqft
SW home in gated community - Southwest single family home in gated community with playground. The home features wood flooring downstairs, covered patio, granite counters and loft. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6568 Foley Estate Ave
6568 Foley Estate Ave, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,999
2751 sqft
Stunning 5 Bed 3.5 Bath 3 Floor home with a large covered balcony. - Stunning 5 Bed 3.5 Bath 3 Floor home with a large covered balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 W Gary Ave #2026
2615 Gary Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 2 Bedroom Condo At South Gate! - Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo | Laminate and Tile Throughout The Unit | New Paint | Open Bright Floor In Living Room With Balcony | All Appliances Are Included | Large Size Bedrooms With

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9473 Alma Ridge Ave.
9473 West Alma Ridge Way, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2135 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED IN SOUTHWEST - BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME IN SOUTHWEST GATED COMMUNITY HAS 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6250 W Arby Ave #226
6250 West Arby Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo With Attached Garage! - Charming 2 Story Condo | Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen, Living and Dining Room Area | High Ceilings And Balcony Off Of Dining Room | Black Stainless Steel Range, Microwave & Refrigerator And Nest

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5348 GOLDEN BARREL
5348 Golden Barrel Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
SW 1 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY - SW 1 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, WOOD FLOORS AND CUSTOM PAINT COLORS, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, BIG LIVING AREA WITH ENTERTAINMENT UNIT, SMALL YARD AND PATIO.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6650 W. WARM SPRINGS RD #1064 Bldg 9
6650 West Warm Springs Road, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
938 sqft
GATED, COMMUNITY POOL CONDO IN S.W.AREA - NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY. HAS POOL AND PLAYGROUND. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. CEILING FANS AND COVERED PATIO.TENANTS TO PAY $50/MONTH WITH RENT FOR SEWER, WATER, & TRASH.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
19 Agate Avenue
19 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Bright corner unit on the floor Located in South Las Vegas. High ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths with bull nose edge and under mount black sink in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11745 Bella Luna St
11745 Bella Luna Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1505 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME, NEAR THE M RESORT, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, PANTRY, BREAKFAST BAR, WASHER AND DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, GOOD SIZE BACKYARD, PATIO, MOVE IN READY, FAST APPROVAL PROCESS.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5572 CHAPIN MESA Avenue
5572 Chapin Mesa Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1364 sqft
Great Southwest two story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath & 2 car garage. Brand new paint, brand new carpet. Wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor, tiles in wet area. Granite kitchen countertop.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
11691 STIVALI STREET
11691 Stivali Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1505 sqft
NO CALLS Please email the lead Department for more information at Leads@elmmanagementgroupllc.com. Will consider pets the must be screen through petscreening.
City Guide for Enterprise, NV

"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)

What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Enterprise, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Enterprise renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

