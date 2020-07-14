Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Upgrade your lifestyle at Coronado Bay Club! We are located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada with easy access to the 215 Beltway, McCarran Airport, the Las Vegas Strip, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Everything you need is located just steps from your door. Let us be your gateway to fun and excitement in Clark County.



We offer six elegant floor plans that were creatively designed. You have your choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and full-size washers and dryers. Come home to the life you deserve at Coronado Bay Club.



Enjoy our impressive amenities including a resort style swimming pool with unique water features, lap pool, 24-Hour fitness center, gated entrance, clubhouse with Wi-Fi media lounge, and fully equipped business center. Also, bring your furry friends along, as we are a pet-friendly apartment home community. Call today and let us help you discover why Coronado Bay Club is the perfect place to call home in Las Vegas, Nevada.