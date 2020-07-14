All apartments in Enterprise
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes

7600 S Jones Blvd · (702) 919-7556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV 89139
Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1018 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 1013 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 1085 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1036 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 2046 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 2153 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2141 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Upgrade your lifestyle at Coronado Bay Club! We are located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada with easy access to the 215 Beltway, McCarran Airport, the Las Vegas Strip, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Everything you need is located just steps from your door. Let us be your gateway to fun and excitement in Clark County.\n\nWe offer six elegant floor plans that were creatively designed. You have your choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and full-size washers and dryers. Come home to the life you deserve at Coronado Bay Club.\n\nEnjoy our impressive amenities including a resort style swimming pool with unique water features, lap pool, 24-Hour fitness center, gated entrance, clubhouse with Wi-Fi media lounge, and fully equipped business center. Also, bring your furry friends along, as we are a pet-friendly apartment home community. Call today and let us help you discover why Coronado Bay Club is the perfect place to call home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult applicant
Deposit: $250 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 cleaning fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300-$500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, weight limit 35lbs
Parking Details: No assigned parking.
Storage Details: Detached garages $100

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes have any available units?
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes has 38 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes have?
Some of Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

