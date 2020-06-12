/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
303 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Coronado Ranch
29 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
34 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1152 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
57 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
940 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
$
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 3 at 02:17pm
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
Coronado Ranch
38 Units Available
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5027 Groveland --- ERICA
5027 West Groveland Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
5027 Groveland --- ERICA - Charming, well-maintained single family home in great neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings provide lots of natural light on the main floor, which also features tile flooring and adorable kitchen with counter seating.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6160 Wild Waters
6160 Wild Waters Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
6160 Wild Waters Available 07/01/20 Single family gated SW home for only $1395! - Upgraded Lamplight home in well maintained gated neighborhood with pool and playground.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 E. SERENE AVE #403
20 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1097 sqft
FREE RENT UNTIL 6-30-2020! LUXURY MID RISE LIVING ON LAS VEGAS STRIP! - AMAZING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN MANHATTAN LUXURY MID RISE LOCATED OFF THE SOUTH STRIP! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BRAND NEW CARPET.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2615 W Gary Ave #2026
2615 Gary Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
940 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom Condo At South Gate! - Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo | Laminate and Tile Throughout The Unit | New Paint | Open Bright Floor In Living Room With Balcony | All Appliances Are Included | Large Size Bedrooms With
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6250 W Arby Ave #226
6250 West Arby Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1220 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo With Attached Garage! - Charming 2 Story Condo | Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen, Living and Dining Room Area | High Ceilings And Balcony Off Of Dining Room | Black Stainless Steel Range, Microwave & Refrigerator And Nest
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6650 W. WARM SPRINGS RD #1064 Bldg 9
6650 West Warm Springs Road, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
938 sqft
GATED, COMMUNITY POOL CONDO IN S.W.AREA - NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY. HAS POOL AND PLAYGROUND. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. CEILING FANS AND COVERED PATIO.TENANTS TO PAY $50/MONTH WITH RENT FOR SEWER, WATER, & TRASH.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
19 Agate Avenue
19 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Bright corner unit on the floor Located in South Las Vegas. High ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen and baths with bull nose edge and under mount black sink in kitchen.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2615 W Gary Ave Unit 2062
2615 West Gary Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Nice 2/bedroom + 2/bath condo with spacious floorplan, new carpet, conveniently located near shopping, fwy, schools, etc.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
8685 Tomnitz
8685 Tomnitz Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1060 sqft
Great Two bedroom Condo in Mountains Edge Community. Gated community with pool and spa. Upstairs unit with one car attached garage. Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans. Walk in Master Closet, Dual Sink in Master Bathroom.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2615 Gary
2615 W Gary Ave, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
940 sqft
Nice 2/bedroom + 2/bath condo with spacious floorplan, new carpet, conveniently located near shopping, fwy, schools, etc.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
50 SERENE Avenue
50 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
Unfurnished unit in guard gated community, Kitchen has granite countertop, gas oven and cooktop, built in microwave, upgraded flooring,Washer /Dryer in unit, underground parking space, access to clubhouse, pool & spa, Contemporary 2Bdrm Features
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
15 Agate Avenue
15 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1155 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom condo in fabulous guard gated community. Community features pool, spa exercise room and clubhouse. Community has parks and minutes from the Strip. Gorgeous bedroom unit on 3rd floor.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Mountain Edge
1 Unit Available
9304 Gold Dove
9304 Gold Dove Court, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1596 sqft
HURRY THIS GORGEOUS TWO STORY, MOUNTAINS EDGE, MONTECITO, TWO BEDROOM HOME IS NOT GOING TO LAST. WASHER/DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE INCLUDED. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, TONS OF CABINET SPACE, LARGE UPSTAIRS FAMILY ROOM.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
8181 Misty Sage Street
8181 Misty Sage Street, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1311 sqft
2 story home, with 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with a loft upstairs. first floor has hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen has white custom cabinets breakfast bar/ eating nook and granite counter tops.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
7481 Mariposa Grove
7481 Mariposa Grove Street, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1171 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Spectacular 2 bedroom*Loft* 2.5 bath*Home has a pool with rock waterfall*Balcony from Master Bedroom*Maintenance free backyard*Prime Southwest location near the Las Vegas Strip!!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
32 Serene
32 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1048 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in resort-style Manhattan community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
38 East Serene
38 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Desirable Manhattan community guard gated mid-rise condo. Beautiful condo, fully furnished with all appliances included. Plenty of amenities including pool, spa, exercise room and more. 1st floor unit located close to the pool.
Similar Pages
Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnterprise 3 BedroomsEnterprise Accessible ApartmentsEnterprise Apartments with BalconyEnterprise Apartments with Garage
Enterprise Apartments with GymEnterprise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEnterprise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEnterprise Apartments with ParkingEnterprise Apartments with PoolEnterprise Apartments with Washer-Dryer