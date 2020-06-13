Apartment List
NV
enterprise
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

123 Furnished Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 3 at 02:17pm
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8456 Cambria Cellars Court
8456 South Cambria Cellars Court, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4063 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath Furnished Home - (RLNE4931965)

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5790 Slate Run Avenue
5790 Slate Run Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,999
3952 sqft
5790 Slate Run Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. Fully furnished, theater room. Owners invested over $250k for pool, spa, fire pits and outdoor kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
38 East Serene
38 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1107 sqft
Desirable Manhattan community guard gated mid-rise condo. Beautiful condo, fully furnished with all appliances included. Plenty of amenities including pool, spa, exercise room and more. 1st floor unit located close to the pool.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
31 AGATE Avenue
31 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1165 sqft
Furnished Condo Unit in Guard Gated Community! Spacious living room w/ access to balcony. Kitchen w/ granite counters, pot shelves, tile flooring, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, refrigerator, microwave, DW, B/I E oven, & G cooktop.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
59 East Agate
59 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,195
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully clean, recently painted, ready for move-in.Fully furnished 4th flr w/hardwood floors t/o, carpet in MBR.Must See, Lrg private patio/balcony perfect for entertainment.relaxing! 3 pools,fitness center;Too many amenities to list.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
68 East Serene
68 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MINI NYC SKYLINE INSPIRED DESIGN MID-RISE LUXURY COMPLEX LOCATED AT S. END OF THE STRIP. MINUTES FROM THE RAIDERS ALLEGIANT STADIUM & MCCARRAN AIRPORT.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
8318 Langhorne Creek
8318 Langhorne Creek Street, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,799
4147 sqft
This full furnished turnkey home is a favorite. With 5 bedrooms, 4 and a half baths, and a den, this home is perfect for any situation.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Agate Avenue
15 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1155 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom condo in fabulous guard gated community. Community features pool, spa exercise room and clubhouse. Community has parks and minutes from the Strip. Gorgeous bedroom unit on 3rd floor.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
7481 Mariposa Grove
7481 Mariposa Grove Street, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1171 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Spectacular 2 bedroom*Loft* 2.5 bath*Home has a pool with rock waterfall*Balcony from Master Bedroom*Maintenance free backyard*Prime Southwest location near the Las Vegas Strip!!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
32 East SERENE Avenue
32 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1048 sqft
Partially furnished first floor unit in guard gated community, bedrooms located on opposite sides of the unit. High end large TV and power reclining sofa.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6634 Coronado Crest
6634 Coronado Crest Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2842 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with heated Custom Waterfall Pool* & Waterfall Spa*. Open loft on second story, 4 televisions, poker table, ping pong, pool table, massage table, office set up for use.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7210 El Malpais
7210 El Malpais St, Enterprise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$6,999
3738 sqft
This 6 bedroom 5 and a half bath home is the perfect getaway spot. A game room with video games are available for kids and adults alike to play and have fun. The fireplaces around the house helps to build a cozy and comfy atmosphere.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
56 Serene
56 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1483 sqft
Fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush!! Stunning 3 bdrm condo for rent in the guard gated Manhattan community. The home features beautiful top of the line furniture, split floor plan, upgraded kitchen and appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
9818 Peaceful Bend
9818 Peaceful Bend Ct, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4027 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 5 bedroom house with pool & Hot tub. Kitchen features stainless appliances, 2 ovens garden window granite counters and an island. Formal living room with fireplace & formal dining room. Family room and loft with pool table.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2523 Richmar
2523 W Richmar Ave, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1454 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage can be rented furnished with additional rent ,

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4005 Richmar Avenue
4005 West Richmar Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4994 sqft
If your looking for fully furnished private secluded home w/incredible 360 degree views of The Strip, City & Mountains look no further, because you are going to LOVE this!Gated 5 beds, 51/2 baths compound sits on 1.1 Acs.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
26 SERENE Avenue
26 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MARVELOUS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM MIDRISE IN MANHATTAN EAST. DON'T LET THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM UNIT SLIP AWAY- THIS COMMUNITY HAS TONS OF AMENITIES. LOCATION IS PRIME. UNIT OVERLOOKS CLUBHOUSE PARK AREA CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE AMMENTIES.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 Robindale
7701 W Robindale Rd, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1201 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms --- FULLY FURNISHED & Remodeled --- with amazing details, high ceilings, beautiful flooring, granite counter tops, large balcony, flat screen TV's, glass tile accents, and so much more.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2405 SERENE Avenue
2405 West Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME! STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED MID-RISE CONDO ON THE SOUTH STRIP. MOUNTAIN & CITY VIEWS ~ AMAZING ALLOCATION OF SPACE ~ SPACIOUS & OH SO COMFORTABLE! IMPECCABLE CONDITION~ TURN-KEY ~ SHOWS LIKE A MODEL~AMENITIES OF A 5-STAR RESORT.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
44 Serene
44 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1134 sqft
Luxury living at guard gated Manhattan Condos! Fully furnished 3rd floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & balcony! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom w/walk in closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7104 BLACK SAGE Street
7104 Black Sage St, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2641 sqft
Fully furnished. Upgraded 5 Bedroom Home with 2 Master Suites. Comfortable & inviting home offering a relaxing getaway to the beautiful Las Vegas Strip. The house is approximately 5 minutes drive to Las Vegas Blvd.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5651 Victoria Regina
5651 Victoria Regina Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3048 sqft
Beautiful Open Concept Fully Furnished Gorgeous Home for Rent! Located on the Southwest side of the Valley! Less than a 15 minute drive to shopping and the Strip. The Master bedroom is Huge and has a large Tile walk in Shower.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
3500 NANTOVA Court
3500 Nantova Court, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1467 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in gated Southern Highlands community! Great location! Beautiful new wood laminate flooring, shutters, spacious kitchen, ceiling fans, located at the end of a cul de sac, and many conveniences nearby.

