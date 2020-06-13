/
furnished apartments
123 Furnished Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
1 Unit Available
8456 Cambria Cellars Court
8456 South Cambria Cellars Court, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4063 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath Furnished Home - (RLNE4931965)
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5790 Slate Run Avenue
5790 Slate Run Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,999
3952 sqft
5790 Slate Run Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. Fully furnished, theater room. Owners invested over $250k for pool, spa, fire pits and outdoor kitchen.
1 Unit Available
38 East Serene
38 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1107 sqft
Desirable Manhattan community guard gated mid-rise condo. Beautiful condo, fully furnished with all appliances included. Plenty of amenities including pool, spa, exercise room and more. 1st floor unit located close to the pool.
1 Unit Available
31 AGATE Avenue
31 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1165 sqft
Furnished Condo Unit in Guard Gated Community! Spacious living room w/ access to balcony. Kitchen w/ granite counters, pot shelves, tile flooring, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, refrigerator, microwave, DW, B/I E oven, & G cooktop.
1 Unit Available
59 East Agate
59 E Agate Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,195
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully clean, recently painted, ready for move-in.Fully furnished 4th flr w/hardwood floors t/o, carpet in MBR.Must See, Lrg private patio/balcony perfect for entertainment.relaxing! 3 pools,fitness center;Too many amenities to list.
1 Unit Available
68 East Serene
68 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MINI NYC SKYLINE INSPIRED DESIGN MID-RISE LUXURY COMPLEX LOCATED AT S. END OF THE STRIP. MINUTES FROM THE RAIDERS ALLEGIANT STADIUM & MCCARRAN AIRPORT.
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
8318 Langhorne Creek
8318 Langhorne Creek Street, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,799
4147 sqft
This full furnished turnkey home is a favorite. With 5 bedrooms, 4 and a half baths, and a den, this home is perfect for any situation.
1 Unit Available
15 Agate Avenue
15 East Agate Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1155 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom condo in fabulous guard gated community. Community features pool, spa exercise room and clubhouse. Community has parks and minutes from the Strip. Gorgeous bedroom unit on 3rd floor.
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
7481 Mariposa Grove
7481 Mariposa Grove Street, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1171 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Spectacular 2 bedroom*Loft* 2.5 bath*Home has a pool with rock waterfall*Balcony from Master Bedroom*Maintenance free backyard*Prime Southwest location near the Las Vegas Strip!!
1 Unit Available
32 East SERENE Avenue
32 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1048 sqft
Partially furnished first floor unit in guard gated community, bedrooms located on opposite sides of the unit. High end large TV and power reclining sofa.
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6634 Coronado Crest
6634 Coronado Crest Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2842 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with heated Custom Waterfall Pool* & Waterfall Spa*. Open loft on second story, 4 televisions, poker table, ping pong, pool table, massage table, office set up for use.
1 Unit Available
7210 El Malpais
7210 El Malpais St, Enterprise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$6,999
3738 sqft
This 6 bedroom 5 and a half bath home is the perfect getaway spot. A game room with video games are available for kids and adults alike to play and have fun. The fireplaces around the house helps to build a cozy and comfy atmosphere.
1 Unit Available
56 Serene
56 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1483 sqft
Fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush!! Stunning 3 bdrm condo for rent in the guard gated Manhattan community. The home features beautiful top of the line furniture, split floor plan, upgraded kitchen and appliances.
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
9818 Peaceful Bend
9818 Peaceful Bend Ct, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4027 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 5 bedroom house with pool & Hot tub. Kitchen features stainless appliances, 2 ovens garden window granite counters and an island. Formal living room with fireplace & formal dining room. Family room and loft with pool table.
1 Unit Available
2523 Richmar
2523 W Richmar Ave, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1454 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage can be rented furnished with additional rent ,
1 Unit Available
4005 Richmar Avenue
4005 West Richmar Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4994 sqft
If your looking for fully furnished private secluded home w/incredible 360 degree views of The Strip, City & Mountains look no further, because you are going to LOVE this!Gated 5 beds, 51/2 baths compound sits on 1.1 Acs.
1 Unit Available
26 SERENE Avenue
26 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MARVELOUS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM MIDRISE IN MANHATTAN EAST. DON'T LET THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM UNIT SLIP AWAY- THIS COMMUNITY HAS TONS OF AMENITIES. LOCATION IS PRIME. UNIT OVERLOOKS CLUBHOUSE PARK AREA CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE AMMENTIES.
1 Unit Available
7701 Robindale
7701 W Robindale Rd, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1201 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms --- FULLY FURNISHED & Remodeled --- with amazing details, high ceilings, beautiful flooring, granite counter tops, large balcony, flat screen TV's, glass tile accents, and so much more.
1 Unit Available
2405 SERENE Avenue
2405 West Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME HOME! STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED MID-RISE CONDO ON THE SOUTH STRIP. MOUNTAIN & CITY VIEWS ~ AMAZING ALLOCATION OF SPACE ~ SPACIOUS & OH SO COMFORTABLE! IMPECCABLE CONDITION~ TURN-KEY ~ SHOWS LIKE A MODEL~AMENITIES OF A 5-STAR RESORT.
1 Unit Available
44 Serene
44 E Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1134 sqft
Luxury living at guard gated Manhattan Condos! Fully furnished 3rd floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & balcony! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & breakfast bar. Large master bedroom w/walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
7104 BLACK SAGE Street
7104 Black Sage St, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2641 sqft
Fully furnished. Upgraded 5 Bedroom Home with 2 Master Suites. Comfortable & inviting home offering a relaxing getaway to the beautiful Las Vegas Strip. The house is approximately 5 minutes drive to Las Vegas Blvd.
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5651 Victoria Regina
5651 Victoria Regina Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3048 sqft
Beautiful Open Concept Fully Furnished Gorgeous Home for Rent! Located on the Southwest side of the Valley! Less than a 15 minute drive to shopping and the Strip. The Master bedroom is Huge and has a large Tile walk in Shower.
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
3500 NANTOVA Court
3500 Nantova Court, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1467 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in gated Southern Highlands community! Great location! Beautiful new wood laminate flooring, shutters, spacious kitchen, ceiling fans, located at the end of a cul de sac, and many conveniences nearby.
