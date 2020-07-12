/
/
/
mountain edge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
212 Apartments for rent in Mountain Edge, Enterprise, NV
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,136
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1147 sqft
Just minutes from the highway. This recently renovated community features a pool, playground, hot tub, garages and concierge service. Large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated appliances provided.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
Mountain Trails
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,130
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1147 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pool, gym and concierge service. Dog and cat friendly. Stunning mountain views in each unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8352 Mokena Ave
8352 Mokena Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1542 sqft
Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community - Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community. Vibrant paint & carpet. Inviting living room, kitchen has breakfast bar & granite countertops.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8782 Brilliant Star Drive
8782 Brilliant Star Drive, Clark County, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1558 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home in Mountains Edge.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8103 Cheerful Valley
8103 Cheerful Valley Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1858 sqft
MOUNTAINS EDGE-- FORMER MODEL HOME w/ ALL THE FURNITURE! - MOUNTAINS EDGE-- FORMER MODEL HOME w/ ALL THE FURNITURE!!Beautifully furnished 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home. Welcoming exterior w/ deep driveway. Many upgrades have been added.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10718 Henesco Bay St
10718 Henesco Bay Street, Clark County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1960 sqft
Lovely Three Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Las Vegas This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 1960 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal, lovely
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8486 INSIGNIA AVE UNIT 103
8486 West Insignia Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1089 sqft
8486 INSIGNIA AVE UNIT 103 Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM CONDO W/ GARAGE!! - WELCOME TO 8486 INSIGNIA AVE #103!! BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7561 BRISA DEL MAR AVE
7561 West Brisa Del Mar Avenue, Clark County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1568 sqft
CUTE HOME, CUSTOM PAINT, COVERED PATIO - CUTE HOME WITH DECORATIVE ROCK ENTRANCE & PORCH, BLUE SHUTTERS AND DESERT LANDSCAPING, KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINETS, BREAKFAST BAR, LARGE PANTRY, LAMINATE COUNTER TOP, CUSTOM PAINT THROUGHOUT, TILE AND HARD
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9390 Weeping Water Ave.
9390 Weeping Water Avenue, Clark County, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1584 sqft
Mountains Edge 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with loft in Mountains Edge. Large corner lot, ceiling fans and blinds throughout, all appliances including washer, dryer and microwave. (RLNE2511098)
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9516 Dawn Heights Court
9516 Dawn Heights Court, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3628 sqft
Gated-Mountain's Edge, steps from Exploration Park. Two story, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 bay garage. Grand Vaulted Ceiling entry, Great Room style floor plan. Open kitchen, Island/Counter Bar, stainless appliances, butler's pantry.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7699 LOTS HILLS Drive
7699 West Lots Hill Drive, Clark County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1685 sqft
" RARE FIND MOUNTAINS EDGE"Newer 2014 2Story with Large Upstairs Loft.Large Livingroom.Kitchen Features Tile Floor,Upgraded Black Ge Appliances + 2Pantrys +Recessed Lites.3Bedrooms Upstairs Plus 10x13 Loft.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7932 ANAHEIM MOUNTAIN Avenue
7932 Anaheim Mountain Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1569 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, separate loft area. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters, upgraded cabinetry. Beautiful mountains edge community offers parks, walking trails. Tenant/Agent to verify all information.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8483 Elche Court
8483 Elche Court, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3496 sqft
Highly upgraded house in a gated community, covered patio, beautiful 4 bedroom single family house, tile and carpet, 3 full baths and 3 car garage, 2 story. Huge master bedroom and very nice shower
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9753 Plane Tree Court
9753 Plane Tree Court, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1906 sqft
Clean and beautiful single family house. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Modern design kitchen. The master bath has double sink with separate shower and tub. Appliances included. Move in condition.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue
8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the beautiful Mountains Edge community of Marravilla. Spacious, open floor plan, mini-loft upstairs, kitchen granite counter tops, wood laminate floors in common areas, next to schools, shopping and highways!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9854 River Trader
9854 River Trader Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2446 sqft
Beautiful home, gorgeous neighborhood all within a gated community in Mountains Edge.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7210 Sunny Countryside Avenue
7210 West Sunny Countryside Avenue, Clark County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1739 sqft
Immaculate 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 1739 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, all appliances including stainless steel applinaces, water softner, RO system, covered patio, landscaped backyard, covered patio, tile flooring, granite counters, and storage cabinets
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9989 El Corriente Street
9989 El Corniente Street, Clark County, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1584 sqft
Charming 2 story home in the heart of Mountains Edge with finished backyard featuring a putting green and covered patio! Home has granite counters, large bathrooms and laminate wood floors throughout!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7601 Perla Del Mar Avenue
7601 West Perla Del Mar Avenue, Clark County, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1646 sqft
Awesome two story home at the end of cul-de-sac. Open floor plan, with beautiful laminate flooring in the living and dining areas. Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8329 Nelson Ridge
8329 Nelson Ridge Lane, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom home in a gated community! Granite counter tops, covered patio, open floor plan. Spacious kitchen and all bedrooms provide plenty of room for the family. Near park!
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
10921 Hooper Bay Street
10921 Hooper Bay Street, Clark County, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2043 sqft
New Home in quiet neighborhood, located 12 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with community pool. Very spacious home suited well for large groups. Plenty of sleeping space, great for entertaining and cooking meals.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10230 Lupine Meadow Dr
10230 Lupine Meadow Dr, Clark County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom home in Mountains Edge! - 3 BEDROOM! CORNER HOME IN CULDESAC! Move in ready. Furnished. Community pool and fitness center included!! (RLNE5640592)
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
8433 Insignia
8433 West Insignia Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1505 sqft
Large townhome located in a gated community in Southwest. The 2-story townhome has granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, huge master bathroom, stainless steel appliances, and has a fireplace. 1 car garage attached.
1 of 29
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
10453 Asana
10453 South Asana Street, Clark County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1867 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Built in 2017 - nearly new - All tiled floors o the first level - kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and full size washer and dryer. Nice sized secondary bedrooms.