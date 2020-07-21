Apartment List
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:28 AM

11 Luxury Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV

Luxury apartments in Enterprise offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness cen... Read Guide >

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
7 Shadow Hills
7 Shadow Hills Drive, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
7284 sqft
Custom Tuscan Estate in Double-Gated Vintage Valley at Southern Highlands-Truly One of a Kind Hand-Carved Woodwork and Coffered Ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Enterprise

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
3860 HILDEBRAND Lane
3860 Hildebrand Lane, Paradise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
8755 sqft
This Custom Estate is a short 10 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Peaceful and Private, this 6 bedroom, 7 bath estate home allows you to escape to your own resort.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
3765 PACIFIC Street
3765 Pacific Street, Paradise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6360 sqft
This stunning 2 story furnished home boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 total bathrooms, pool, pool house, outdoor BBQ area, basketball court, and other amenities too numerous to mention! Rates will vary depending on the duration of occupancy, longer terms will

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2777 PARADISE Road
2777 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
6015 sqft
One of a kind custom 2 level Top floor penthouse showcasing 270 degrees of majestic view of the world's famous LV strip,mountains & 2 golf courses.Unique 6,421 sq.ft.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
The Strip
1 Hughes Center Drive
1 Hughes Center Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
Indulge in sophistication in this elegant Park Towers unit. The entry foyer opens to a spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows that allow for magnificent Strip and city views.
Results within 10 miles of Enterprise

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
8625 Lakeridge Circle
8625 Lakeridge Circle, Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
15783 sqft
Available 08/01/20 OASIS IN THE DESERT OF LAS VEGAS-Fully Furnished! - Property Id: 321801 THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! -Set on a half acre at the 13th fairway of a prestigious private country club 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. -Grand Ballroom,.

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
18 MISTY PEAKS Court
18 Misty Peaks Court, Summerlin South, NV
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
7924 sqft
Designed as a single story by an Interior Designer, this spacious yet intimate Promontory home on a corner lot offers 9,000+sqft of stunning living space w/ a lower level entertainment room/bar.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
8909 Greensboro Lane
8909 Greensboro Lane, Las Vegas, NV
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
8000 sqft
GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME ON DOUBLE FAIRWAY HOMESITE**6 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM,OFFICE AND FLEX ROOM**CHEFS KITCHEN**MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING ROOM,BALCONY AND VIEWS OF COURSE**MASTER BATH HAS FIREPLACE,JACUZZI TUB,DOUBLE SINK,BIDET,SAUNA ROOM

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
MacDonald Highlands
587 Saint Croix Street
587 Saint Croix Street, Henderson, NV
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
13706 sqft
Luxuriate in thrilling Strip/mountain/golf course views providing majestic framework for an incredible architectural masterpiece.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
9101 ALTA Drive
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family living in a high rise condo! Ultra rare double-master condominium with built-in office and over 5,700 square feet of private landscaped backyard that includes a large built-in BBQ, gardens and stunning iron gazebo.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
MacDonald Ranch
13 CLOUD CHASER Boulevard
13 Cloud Chaser, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
6143 sqft
Meticulous planning, construction expertise & a stunning design created this modern masterpiece. Disappearing glass pocket doors to enjoy breathtaking panoramic strip views. Infinity-edge pool & a sunken fire pit.
City Guide for Enterprise, NV

"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)

What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Enterprise, NV

Luxury apartments in Enterprise offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Enterprise can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Enterprise will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

