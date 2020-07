Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance guest parking media room valet service cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit hot tub internet access

Lose yourself in serenity and sophistication. Located just moments south of the world famous Las Vegas strip, Jovanna apartments awaits you, with a distinctive lifestyle of serenity and comfort. Experience luxurious community features and amenities specifically designed to enhance your every residential need. Enjoy spacious, open concept, apartment designs in any one of our three spectacular floor plans. Gracious living complimented by the sheer convenience of world-class entertainment, restaurants, shopping and business services...seconds from your door step at Jovanna. Please call for an appointment today.