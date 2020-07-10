/
194 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Coronado Ranch
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
1 of 13
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
1 of 13
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
1 of 30
Coronado Ranch
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
1 of 19
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
1 of 100
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1773 sqft
SW home in gated community - Southwest single family home in gated community with playground. The home features wood flooring downstairs, covered patio, granite counters and loft. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain Edge
8352 Mokena Ave
8352 Mokena Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1542 sqft
Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community - Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community. Vibrant paint & carpet. Inviting living room, kitchen has breakfast bar & granite countertops.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Rhodes Ranch
69 TALL RUFF DRIVE
69 Tall Ruff Drive, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GOLF COURSE VIEW RHODES RANCH HOME AVAILABLE W/ MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS!!! - GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM BACKYARD AND 2ND FLOOR. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.
1 of 39
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
11013 Sospel Pl
11013 Sospel Place, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1485 sqft
Beautiful 2Bd/2Ba single story townhome in a Southern Highlands gated community w/ pool! 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, pot shelves, ceramic tile, dark wood floors, and plantation shutters. Includes stove/dishwasher and washer/dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
3352 Fico Avenue
3352 Fico Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1552 sqft
Lovely Home in Southern Highlands, 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs, granite countertops, washer and dryer upstairs, walk in kitchen pantry, new tile floor in kitchen, wood like flooring in living room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado Ranch
8055 Coronado Coast Street
8055 Coronado Coast Street, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,799
3297 sqft
Spacious fully furnished home, Close to strip with a resort like pool & spa. It is in like new condition. Close to schools and stores. Plantation shutters throughout the home which not only look great but help reduce energy costs.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
11007 Fishers Island Street
11007 Fishers Island Street, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
2162 sqft
Private room available in beautiful house with great amenities.
1 of 26
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. #101
8687 Roping Rodeo Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1060 sqft
GREAT Townhouse in a Gated Community! Ready for Immediate Move in! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 story townhouse on 8687 Roping Rodeo Ave. in Las Vegas, NV.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9021 Last Hope Ave
9021 Last Hope Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1784 sqft
2 Story Mountains Edge Home - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents! A 2 Story house on 9021 Last Hope Ave. in Las Vegas, Nv. This home is in the southwest in the Mountain Edge Community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8796 DUNCAN BARREL Avenue
8796 Duncan Barrel Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome located in South West. Upgraded plank flooring throughout. Spacious living area with vaulted ceiling. Comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and stackable washer and dryer.
1 of 42
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
5552 CHAPIN MESA Avenue
5552 Chapin Mesa Avenue, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1723 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2/5 bath home, Upgraded with granite counter tops & Island , tile and new carpet flooring upstairs and wood like vinyl downstairs , patio, balcony, just painted, master bath, two sinks, separate shower, roman tub, ceiling fan's
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9062 Kimo Street
9062 Kimo Street, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
WELCOME HOME- 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, single story gem, tile, open kitchen w/ white appliances, breakfast bar/nook, separate dining area, spacious floor plan, master bedroom w/ walk in closet, master bath w/ separate shower, dual sinks,
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain Edge
9954 Sable Point St A
9954 Sable Point Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1956 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 TOWNHOME-GORGEOUS - Property Id: 159542 Almost NEW gorgeous townhome. SS appliances, Granite Countertops, observation deck! 2 car attached garage. Gated community with gorgeous secluded pool and jacuzzi and exercise room.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9378 Hosner Street
9378 Hosner Street, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1879 sqft
IMMACULATE, FRESHLY PAINTED* A VERY OPEN & MODERN 3 STORY W/ 23' LONG ROOFTOP DECK W/ VIEWS OF THE STRIP, CITY & MOUNTAINS & GAS STUB OUT FOR BBQ*1ST FLR HAS A MASTER BEDROOM W/ FULL BATH & LAUNDRY ROOM W/ WASHER & DRYER*2ND FLOOR HAS LARGER MASTER
1 of 25
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,089
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1390 sqft
Luxury Las Vegas apartments featuring resort pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art gym, dog-grooming area and car charging spots. Interiors have large living spaces and upgraded amenities. Just off Hwy 215 in southwest Las Vegas.
1 of 51
Silverado Ranch
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
1 of 6
Silverado Ranch
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,101
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
1 of 31
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,199
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
