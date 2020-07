Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill carport coffee bar dog park fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Chandler Apartment Homes is a new and exciting collection of upscale 1 and 2 bedrooms with available garages. Chandler features a clubhouse complete with social spaces, a state of the art fitness center, along with a stunning pool deck where you can unwind and connect with friends.Conveniently located just off the 215 Beltway off Rainbow Boulevard at 6767 W. Windmill Lane, Chandler is one of the Southwest's hottest new addresses!Take advantage of our AMAZING move-in specials and lease your brand new Apartment Home today! Don't delay, visit the leasing office 7 days a week.