3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
56 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
$
Coronado Ranch
38 Units Available
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2445 West Richmar Avenue
2445 West Richmar Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1870 sqft
Recently renovated home in Southern Las Vegas. Home features vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances, all furnishings, bedding, linens and flat screen TV's. All utilities, cable, and WiFi are included with monthly rent.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5849 Sierra Medina
5849 Sierra Medina Avenue, Enterprise, NV
STUNNING! UPGRADES GALORE, BETTER THAN THE MODEL. GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, UPGRADED CABINETS, DESIGNER CARPET. TWO-TONE PAINT, MARBLE VANITIES. HUGE BACKYARD.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3487 Royal Fortune
3487 Royal Fortune Drive, Enterprise, NV
Beautiful upgraded MULTIGEN home built in 2019. Open space living w/ high ceilings. Huge chefs kitchen w/ double oven & massive amounts of countertop/cabinet space. Tons of natural light.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8540 Nature Scene
8540 South Nature Scene Drive, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
Great home in a safe gated community with a great price, available for immediate move-in! Well maintained 2-Stories home with 3 bedrooms, bright open floor plan, hardwood floors, tile and carpet. Lots of cabinets in kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct
7065 Aspenwood Cellars Ct, Enterprise, NV
Jones Crossing- Brand New American West - Beautiful American West home in Jones Crossing, southwest valley. Upgraded kitchen opens to living room. Good cabinet space, granite counters.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7053 Aspenwood Cellars Ct
7053 Aspenwood Cellars Ct, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2033 sqft
American West- Brand New Home - Brand new American West home located at the end of street. Ground floor is an open great room concept. Island Kitchen with mocha cabinets, granite counters, and wood pattern flooring.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7288 Plantanus Rd. - C1
7288 Plantanus Road, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1526 sqft
7288 Plantanus Dr - Wonderful 2 story home - Adorable two story home with open floor plan. Open bright large kitchen with tile counters & plenty of cabinet space. Three spacious bedrooms all with large walk in closets.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6693 Virtuoso Court
6693 Virtuoso Court, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
2 Story Home Ready for Immediate Move-In! - Island kitchen features granite counters, coffered ceiling, recessed lighting, tile flooring, & all appliances. Living room w/ ceiling fan/light & B/I shelf.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2721 Pan Pacific Road
2721 Pan Pacific Road, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
3 BD Plus LOFT - Near Southpoint - FULLY ENCLOSED HUGE BACKYARD LOT (RAW DESERT) ON THIS SOUTHWEST 3 BEDROOM PLUS LOFT - TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME HAS ALL APPLIANCES AND AN ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE- NEW PAINT - NEW CARPET - FIREPLACE IN FAMILY
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6125 Pacific Dogwood
6125 Pacific Dogwood Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
Stunning 3 Bed Home in SW - Stunning 2 story 3 bed/2.5 bath home located in the SW nearby plenty of shopping and dining. This home features wood and tile flooring throughout. NO CARPET! All appliances are included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6396 Cascade Cliffs Ct
6396 Cascade Cliffs Court, Enterprise, NV
SOUTHWEST 2 STORY 4B 3BA HOME IN A CUL-DE-SAC FOR RENT - 2 Story 4Bds 3Bas located at Windmill and Tenaya, surrounded by shopping centers and restaurants. Located in a cul-de-sac with big driveway and spacious backyard.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8679 TOM NOON AVE #102
8679 Tom Noon Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1332 sqft
##READY TO MOVE IN## 3 BED / 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN ZIP CODE 89178 - ##APPLICATION PENDING## GREAT LOCATION!! WOW!! 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME IN A PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEW CARPETING.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
11215 Dahlia Grove St.
11215 Dahila Grove Street, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1556 sqft
11215 Dahlia Grove St.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE
5659 West Alington Bend Drive, Enterprise, NV
GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME IN SOUTHWEST!!! - STUNNING HOME IN SOUTHWEST, THIS LOVELY ONE STORY PROPERTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEAR HIKING TRAILS AND MANY GROCERY STORES WALKING DISTANCE.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1773 sqft
SW home in gated community - Southwest single family home in gated community with playground. The home features wood flooring downstairs, covered patio, granite counters and loft. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6568 Foley Estate Ave
6568 Foley Estate Ave, Enterprise, NV
Stunning 5 Bed 3.5 Bath 3 Floor home with a large covered balcony. - Stunning 5 Bed 3.5 Bath 3 Floor home with a large covered balcony.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
3713 Corpolo Ave
3713 Corpolo Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1909 sqft
Spacious home in Southern Highlands - 3 beds up and laundry upstairs. There is a large loft upstairs which is perfect for a play room; office; media room and master suite is large. The master bathroom has a separate shower and tub.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8456 Cambria Cellars Court
8456 South Cambria Cellars Court, Enterprise, NV
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath Furnished Home - (RLNE4931965)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9706 Cluny Avenue
9706 Cluny Avenue, Enterprise, NV
4 BEDROOM BEAUTY !! - Cute 4 bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms. This home has a spacious living room. The kitchen includes black appliances, upgraded Granite Countertops and dark custom cabinets. A Super Master Bathroom. And a large backyard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court, Enterprise, NV
8112 Deerfield Ranch Court Available 07/08/20 Brand New Stunning 5 BR w/ All Around Modern Look - This stunning modern newly built home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms is located on a designer landscaped lot with a great paved driveway and has
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9473 Alma Ridge Ave.
9473 West Alma Ridge Way, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2135 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED IN SOUTHWEST - BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME IN SOUTHWEST GATED COMMUNITY HAS 3 BEDROOM, 2.
