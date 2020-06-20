All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 11745 Bella Luna St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
11745 Bella Luna St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

11745 Bella Luna St

11745 Bella Luna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11745 Bella Luna Street, Enterprise, NV 89183

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME, NEAR THE M RESORT, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, PANTRY, BREAKFAST BAR, WASHER AND DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, GOOD SIZE BACKYARD, PATIO, MOVE IN READY, FAST APPROVAL PROCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11745 Bella Luna St have any available units?
11745 Bella Luna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 11745 Bella Luna St have?
Some of 11745 Bella Luna St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11745 Bella Luna St currently offering any rent specials?
11745 Bella Luna St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11745 Bella Luna St pet-friendly?
No, 11745 Bella Luna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St offer parking?
Yes, 11745 Bella Luna St does offer parking.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11745 Bella Luna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have a pool?
No, 11745 Bella Luna St does not have a pool.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have accessible units?
No, 11745 Bella Luna St does not have accessible units.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11745 Bella Luna St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11745 Bella Luna St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Cheap Places
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada