Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11745 Bella Luna St
11745 Bella Luna Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Enterprise
Cheap Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location
11745 Bella Luna Street, Enterprise, NV 89183
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME, NEAR THE M RESORT, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, PANTRY, BREAKFAST BAR, WASHER AND DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, GOOD SIZE BACKYARD, PATIO, MOVE IN READY, FAST APPROVAL PROCESS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have any available units?
11745 Bella Luna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Enterprise, NV
.
What amenities does 11745 Bella Luna St have?
Some of 11745 Bella Luna St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11745 Bella Luna St currently offering any rent specials?
11745 Bella Luna St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11745 Bella Luna St pet-friendly?
No, 11745 Bella Luna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Enterprise
.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St offer parking?
Yes, 11745 Bella Luna St does offer parking.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11745 Bella Luna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have a pool?
No, 11745 Bella Luna St does not have a pool.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have accessible units?
No, 11745 Bella Luna St does not have accessible units.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11745 Bella Luna St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11745 Bella Luna St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11745 Bella Luna St does not have units with air conditioning.
