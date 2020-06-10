521 ADAMS ST

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo apartment with over 1300 SqFt. Great for roommates, couples, or small family. Unit features hardwood floors, central a/c & heat, walk-in-closet, ceiling fans, Jacuzzi tub, fireplace & washer/dryer in unit. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & tile flooring. Located in the middle of everything, shopping, parks, schools, & NYC transportation, this fantastic unit Will Not Last!!! Small pets permitted upon owner's discretion.