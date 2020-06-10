All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

521 ADAMS ST

521 Adams Street · (201) 420-8989
Location

521 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo apartment with over 1300 SqFt. Great for roommates, couples, or small family. Unit features hardwood floors, central a/c & heat, walk-in-closet, ceiling fans, Jacuzzi tub, fireplace & washer/dryer in unit. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & tile flooring. Located in the middle of everything, shopping, parks, schools, & NYC transportation, this fantastic unit Will Not Last!!! Small pets permitted upon owner's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 ADAMS ST have any available units?
521 ADAMS ST has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 ADAMS ST have?
Some of 521 ADAMS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
521 ADAMS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 ADAMS ST is pet friendly.
Does 521 ADAMS ST offer parking?
Yes, 521 ADAMS ST does offer parking.
Does 521 ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 ADAMS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 ADAMS ST have a pool?
No, 521 ADAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 521 ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 521 ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 521 ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 ADAMS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 ADAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 ADAMS ST has units with air conditioning.
