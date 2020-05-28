All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 1125 Jefferson Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
1125 Jefferson Apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

1125 Jefferson Apartments

1125 Jefferson St · (201) 482-3540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Northwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 510 · Avail. Sep 5

$3,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$4,896

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1461 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1125 Jefferson Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1125 Jefferson is one of Hoboken's premiere, luxury residential communities offering a variety of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring a full array of inspiring architectural designs to satisfy each new residents individual lifestyle needs. High ceilings, spacious and open floorplans, gourmet- style kitchens and top of the line finishes throughout render these luxurious rental apartment homes to feel like condominium-style living.

These 54 trendy rental residences are located in the heart of Hoboken with easy access to a long list of award-winning restaurants, upscale bars, lounges, boutique shops and galleries, all within easy walking distance to 1125 Jefferson. The Hoboken waterfront promenade is only a short walk away, along with Bow Tie Cinemas just up the street. Enjoy an effortless commute to the Lincoln and Holland tunnel, with close access to local NJ Transit Bus Service, NY Waterway Ferry service, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail 9th Street Station and 1125 Jefferson's door to door shuttle to the PATH trains, all for an easy commute into New York City for work or play.

Amenities are ample at 1125 Jefferson pet friendly apartments, with a rooftop deck with panoramic NYC views and outdoor BBQ, a state-of-art fitness center, package concierge system for easy package deliveries, a resident lounge, resident bicycle storage and an on-site parking garage. Lease today to experience the finest in living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
Deposit: $1500 Security deposit, pending a background check.
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee, refundable up 72 hours. Credits to first month's rent.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking is assigned and is $225 monthly in additional rent.
Storage Details: There is no storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Jefferson Apartments have any available units?
1125 Jefferson Apartments has 3 units available starting at $3,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 1125 Jefferson Apartments have?
Some of 1125 Jefferson Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Jefferson Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Jefferson Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Jefferson Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Jefferson Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Jefferson Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Jefferson Apartments offers parking.
Does 1125 Jefferson Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Jefferson Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Jefferson Apartments have a pool?
No, 1125 Jefferson Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Jefferson Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 1125 Jefferson Apartments has accessible units.
Does 1125 Jefferson Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Jefferson Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Jefferson Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1125 Jefferson Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1125 Jefferson Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity