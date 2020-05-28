1125 Jefferson Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments green community internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

1125 Jefferson is one of Hoboken's premiere, luxury residential communities offering a variety of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring a full array of inspiring architectural designs to satisfy each new residents individual lifestyle needs. High ceilings, spacious and open floorplans, gourmet- style kitchens and top of the line finishes throughout render these luxurious rental apartment homes to feel like condominium-style living.



These 54 trendy rental residences are located in the heart of Hoboken with easy access to a long list of award-winning restaurants, upscale bars, lounges, boutique shops and galleries, all within easy walking distance to 1125 Jefferson. The Hoboken waterfront promenade is only a short walk away, along with Bow Tie Cinemas just up the street. Enjoy an effortless commute to the Lincoln and Holland tunnel, with close access to local NJ Transit Bus Service, NY Waterway Ferry service, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail 9th Street Station and 1125 Jefferson's door to door shuttle to the PATH trains, all for an easy commute into New York City for work or play.



Amenities are ample at 1125 Jefferson pet friendly apartments, with a rooftop deck with panoramic NYC views and outdoor BBQ, a state-of-art fitness center, package concierge system for easy package deliveries, a resident lounge, resident bicycle storage and an on-site parking garage. Lease today to experience the finest in living!