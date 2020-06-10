380 NEWARK ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Location, Location, 380 Newark. Fantastic 2 bedroom with south east exposure with close proximity to Path, Ferry and bus. Open style kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances.. Other great features include hard wood floors, central air, in home washer dryer and indoor parking. small strip center across the street with convenience store, liquor store, nail salon, sushi restaurant and Dunkin Donuts. Located a short distance to shopping, restaurants and Pier A park makes this the perfect place to call home. Available 7/1/20.