Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:03 AM

380 NEWARK ST

380 Newark St · (201) 396-8447
Location

380 Newark St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Location, Location, 380 Newark. Fantastic 2 bedroom with south east exposure with close proximity to Path, Ferry and bus. Open style kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances.. Other great features include hard wood floors, central air, in home washer dryer and indoor parking. small strip center across the street with convenience store, liquor store, nail salon, sushi restaurant and Dunkin Donuts. Located a short distance to shopping, restaurants and Pier A park makes this the perfect place to call home. Available 7/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 NEWARK ST have any available units?
380 NEWARK ST has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 380 NEWARK ST have?
Some of 380 NEWARK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 NEWARK ST currently offering any rent specials?
380 NEWARK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 NEWARK ST pet-friendly?
No, 380 NEWARK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 380 NEWARK ST offer parking?
Yes, 380 NEWARK ST does offer parking.
Does 380 NEWARK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 380 NEWARK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 NEWARK ST have a pool?
No, 380 NEWARK ST does not have a pool.
Does 380 NEWARK ST have accessible units?
No, 380 NEWARK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 380 NEWARK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 NEWARK ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 380 NEWARK ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 380 NEWARK ST has units with air conditioning.
