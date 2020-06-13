/
ridgefield park
1051 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield Park, NJ📍
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
28 ORCHARD ST
28 Orchard Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. SPACIOUS LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, LIVING ROOM AND SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Little Ferry
1 Unit Available
406-444 LIBERTY ST 5
406-444 Liberty Street, Little Ferry, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
LENOX LIBERTY LLC - Property Id: 291988 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291988 Property Id 291988 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825396)
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
99 WEST EDSALL BLVD
99 West Edsall Boulevard, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Commuter's Dream! Awesome location!! Close to NYC buses, easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants! Brand New first floor... be the first one live in this new home! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit.
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
67 HENRY AVE
67 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
GREAT LOCATION! SPACIOUS FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER. OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! WASHER / DRYER AND STORAGE ROOMS IN BASEMENT.
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
65-69 HENRY AVE
65 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
LOVELY SPLIT LEVEL GARDEN STYLE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT..! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT, HOT WATER. FEATURES LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT... HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT..
Little Ferry
1 Unit Available
5 Alfred Place
5 Alfred Place, Little Ferry, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large remodel three bedroom apartment in Cul-de-sac. This apartment has over 1000 sq ft, new kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, finished wood floors, large closet, open floor plan and master bath. Large walk out deck off the kitchen for extra space.
1 Unit Available
227 TEANECK RD
227 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1318 sqft
Introducing THE GABRIEL! Teaneck's newest mid-rise luxury rental complex. This 2-bed, 2-bath 1,318 SF unit features sunny, bright and spacious living areas, 10 ft.
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper West Side
13 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,947
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,228
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,938
1109 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,161
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,828
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper West Side
17 Units Available
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,198
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
602 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Central Park
12 Units Available
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,155
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,081
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper West Side
24 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,931
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,154
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,948
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
54 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,285
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ridgefield Park, the median rent is $1,156 for a studio, $1,284 for a 1-bedroom, $1,529 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,972 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ridgefield Park, check out our monthly Ridgefield Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ridgefield Park area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ridgefield Park from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
