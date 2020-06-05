All apartments in Raleigh
Location

9200 Sanctuary Court, Raleigh, NC 27617
Brier Creek Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous executive home in Brier Creek Country Club. Social membership to the country club, which provides access to the resort-style pools, social events and exquisite dining at Deke's restaurant right in the neighborhood is available! Pool-side grill, 115-foot waterslide and 3 pools for all ages will keep you entertained all day. Home has an AMAZING backyard, fully fenced, master bedroom down, 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Soaring ceilings, screened porch and attached 2-car garage. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Sanctuary Court have any available units?
9200 Sanctuary Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 9200 Sanctuary Court have?
Some of 9200 Sanctuary Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Sanctuary Court currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Sanctuary Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Sanctuary Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9200 Sanctuary Court is pet friendly.
Does 9200 Sanctuary Court offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Sanctuary Court does offer parking.
Does 9200 Sanctuary Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9200 Sanctuary Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Sanctuary Court have a pool?
Yes, 9200 Sanctuary Court has a pool.
Does 9200 Sanctuary Court have accessible units?
No, 9200 Sanctuary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Sanctuary Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 Sanctuary Court does not have units with dishwashers.
