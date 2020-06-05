9200 Sanctuary Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous executive home in Brier Creek Country Club. Social membership to the country club, which provides access to the resort-style pools, social events and exquisite dining at Deke's restaurant right in the neighborhood is available! Pool-side grill, 115-foot waterslide and 3 pools for all ages will keep you entertained all day. Home has an AMAZING backyard, fully fenced, master bedroom down, 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Soaring ceilings, screened porch and attached 2-car garage. Pets negotiable.