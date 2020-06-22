740 Hanska Way

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Southeast Raleigh. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cowan Jamie at 204-818-5316 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.