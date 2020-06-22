All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 740 Hanska Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
740 Hanska Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

740 Hanska Way

740 Hanska Way · (204) 818-5316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

740 Hanska Way, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Southeast Raleigh. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cowan Jamie at 204-818-5316 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Hanska Way have any available units?
740 Hanska Way has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Hanska Way have?
Some of 740 Hanska Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Hanska Way currently offering any rent specials?
740 Hanska Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Hanska Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Hanska Way is pet friendly.
Does 740 Hanska Way offer parking?
Yes, 740 Hanska Way does offer parking.
Does 740 Hanska Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Hanska Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Hanska Way have a pool?
No, 740 Hanska Way does not have a pool.
Does 740 Hanska Way have accessible units?
Yes, 740 Hanska Way has accessible units.
Does 740 Hanska Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Hanska Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 740 Hanska Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northridge Crossings
2901 Calliope Way
Raleigh, NC 27616
Hunting Ridge
1019 Fox Hunt Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Montecito West
1313 Hardimont Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE
1731 Tupelo Hill Lane
Raleigh, NC 27607
Cumberland Cove
3110 Hidden Pond Dr
Raleigh, NC 27613
Six Forks Station
8501 New Brunswick Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
Camden Crest
5200 Summit Manor Ln
Raleigh, NC 27613
The Lofts at Strickland Glen
12203 Strickland Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity