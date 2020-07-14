Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court accessible clubhouse e-payments hot tub lobby online portal package receiving playground

Take a Virtual Tour Today!



Fairgate Apartments: The Serene Life



The epitome of southern charm, North Raleigh’s Fairgate Apartments brings together traditional Williamsburg-style exteriors with cozy and modern interiors to offer you all the comforts and conveniences needed to make yourself feel right at home. Nestled just minutes from the very best shopping and dining North Raleigh has to offer, our townhomes and garden homes allow for plenty of privacy and outside spaces you can enjoy for hours. If you’re ready for serene living, Fairgate Apartments in North Raleigh, NC is the place for you.