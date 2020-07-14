All apartments in Raleigh
Fairgate Apartments

8924 Langwood Dr · (919) 336-1837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8924 Langwood Dr, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8932-103 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 8925-102 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 8916-104 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairgate Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
accessible
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Take a Virtual Tour Today!

Fairgate Apartments: The Serene Life

The epitome of southern charm, North Raleigh’s Fairgate Apartments brings together traditional Williamsburg-style exteriors with cozy and modern interiors to offer you all the comforts and conveniences needed to make yourself feel right at home. Nestled just minutes from the very best shopping and dining North Raleigh has to offer, our townhomes and garden homes allow for plenty of privacy and outside spaces you can enjoy for hours. If you’re ready for serene living, Fairgate Apartments in North Raleigh, NC is the place for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250- Up to first month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Large, locked storage closet outside off patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairgate Apartments have any available units?
Fairgate Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairgate Apartments have?
Some of Fairgate Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairgate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fairgate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairgate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairgate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fairgate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fairgate Apartments offers parking.
Does Fairgate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairgate Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairgate Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fairgate Apartments has a pool.
Does Fairgate Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fairgate Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fairgate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairgate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
