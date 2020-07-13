All apartments in Raleigh
Leigh House

Open Now until 6pm
2421 Landmark Dr · (919) 336-0140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2421 Landmark Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1314 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,073

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 3201 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,077

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 1401 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,124

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2130 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,376

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,403

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Leigh House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
business center
conference room
game room
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Flourish and thrive in the modern apartments at Leigh House. Situated near I-440 off Lake Boone Trail, our apartments for rent in Northwest Raleigh, North Carolina, embody the vibrant energy of the city. From the breathtaking, light-filled interiors to the resort-inspired amenities collection, you will experience luxury at every turn. Each of our studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans offers an open layout, large walk-in closets, and an impeccable chefs kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. As a community member, you can take your leisure time to the next level. Chill out at the sparkling outdoor swimming pool or fire up the grill at the outdoor kitchen. First-class living comes standard at Leigh House.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 80 lbs, no aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: 80 lbs no aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Leigh House have any available units?
Leigh House has 26 units available starting at $1,073 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Leigh House have?
Some of Leigh House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Leigh House currently offering any rent specials?
Leigh House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Leigh House pet-friendly?
Yes, Leigh House is pet friendly.
Does Leigh House offer parking?
Yes, Leigh House offers parking.
Does Leigh House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Leigh House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Leigh House have a pool?
Yes, Leigh House has a pool.
Does Leigh House have accessible units?
Yes, Leigh House has accessible units.
Does Leigh House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Leigh House has units with dishwashers.
