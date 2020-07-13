Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking business center conference room game room internet cafe lobby online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Flourish and thrive in the modern apartments at Leigh House. Situated near I-440 off Lake Boone Trail, our apartments for rent in Northwest Raleigh, North Carolina, embody the vibrant energy of the city. From the breathtaking, light-filled interiors to the resort-inspired amenities collection, you will experience luxury at every turn. Each of our studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans offers an open layout, large walk-in closets, and an impeccable chefs kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. As a community member, you can take your leisure time to the next level. Chill out at the sparkling outdoor swimming pool or fire up the grill at the outdoor kitchen. First-class living comes standard at Leigh House.