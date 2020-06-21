721 E Whitaker Mill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest suite

Avail 08/13/20. Pets nego w/fee. Extremely charming Five Points cottage walking distance to restaurants and shopping. First floor hardwood floors, 9’ ceilings, 1st floor master & guests suites, fully equipped E-I-K and family room with gas-log fireplace. Second floor offers loft area, 2 full bedrooms, storage + full bath. Screened-in porch, deck, patio and huge landscaped back yard. Minutes from DT Raleigh. this is a rare find!Note: GARAGE NOT FOR TENANT USE. Must see property that will not last long!