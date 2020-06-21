All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:26 PM

721 E Whitaker Mill Road

721 East Whitaker Mill Road · (919) 459-6300
Location

721 East Whitaker Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Avail 08/13/20. Pets nego w/fee. Extremely charming Five Points cottage walking distance to restaurants and shopping. First floor hardwood floors, 9’ ceilings, 1st floor master & guests suites, fully equipped E-I-K and family room with gas-log fireplace. Second floor offers loft area, 2 full bedrooms, storage + full bath. Screened-in porch, deck, patio and huge landscaped back yard. Minutes from DT Raleigh. this is a rare find!Note: GARAGE NOT FOR TENANT USE. Must see property that will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 E Whitaker Mill Road have any available units?
721 E Whitaker Mill Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 E Whitaker Mill Road have?
Some of 721 E Whitaker Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 E Whitaker Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
721 E Whitaker Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 E Whitaker Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 E Whitaker Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 721 E Whitaker Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 721 E Whitaker Mill Road does offer parking.
Does 721 E Whitaker Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 E Whitaker Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 E Whitaker Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 721 E Whitaker Mill Road has a pool.
Does 721 E Whitaker Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 721 E Whitaker Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 721 E Whitaker Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 E Whitaker Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
